An explosion occurred on the Zhytomyr Highway near Kyiv, reportedly followed by detonation.

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
05:06 PM • 20918 views
ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine
04:13 PM • 21713 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 28789 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
August 28, 12:36 PM • 25413 views
The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire PointVideo
August 28, 12:21 PM • 34625 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory
August 28, 11:37 AM • 20126 views
Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
August 28, 10:21 AM • 19902 views
Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489Video
August 28, 09:56 AM • 35891 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 35984 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
August 28, 08:33 AM • 20473 views
The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.5m/s
62%
753mm
Popular news
Romania reported a vessel sinking after a fire in the Black Sea; sailors reported a droneAugust 28, 10:47 AM • 10240 views
Explosion in St. Petersburg — Russian helicopter regiment major Sergei Sechkov killedAugust 28, 11:06 AM • 9156 views
"Such statements should lead to the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant" - Foreign Ministry responds to words of the Russian State Duma deputy speakerAugust 28, 11:14 AM • 19834 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 26740 views
An explosion occurred on the Zhytomyr Highway near Kyiv, reportedly followed by detonation.Video06:41 PM • 6968 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 28790 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 26826 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 34625 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 35891 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 35985 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Ratcliffe
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Germany
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 61324 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 92336 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 89169 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 127981 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 110880 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Mushrooms
BM-27 Uragan
BM-30 Smerch

An explosion occurred on the Zhytomyr Highway near Kyiv, reportedly followed by detonation.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7082 views

A major fire broke out in the Kyiv region near the Zhytomyr Highway following an explosion and detonation. There is currently no official information.

An explosion occurred on the Zhytomyr Highway near Kyiv, reportedly followed by detonation.

On the evening of Friday, August 28, a powerful explosion rang out in the Kyiv region, reports UNN

Details 

According to local TG channels, a large fire broke out along the Zhytomyr Highway near Kyiv. An explosion followed by further detonation was reported. 

There is currently no official information. 

To remind you 

The aftermath of the Russian shelling in the Bucha district is still being dealt with in the Kyiv region. Rescuers are working simultaneously at three locations where fires broke out; additional forces and equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been deployed. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv