An explosion occurred on the Zhytomyr Highway near Kyiv, reportedly followed by detonation.

On the evening of Friday, August 28, a powerful explosion rang out in the Kyiv region, reports UNN.

Details

According to local TG channels, a large fire broke out along the Zhytomyr Highway near Kyiv. An explosion followed by further detonation was reported.

There is currently no official information.

To remind you

The aftermath of the Russian shelling in the Bucha district is still being dealt with in the Kyiv region. Rescuers are working simultaneously at three locations where fires broke out; additional forces and equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been deployed.