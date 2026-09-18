"Winter Support" for residents of frontline areas: the Ministry of Social Policy clarified how to receive UAH 19,400

As part of the "Winter Support" program for frontline territories, the UAH 19,400 assistance will not be tied to any goods, work, or services—the funds will be allocated to households so they can prepare for the heating season. This was stated in an interview with Ukrainian Radio by Denys Uliutin, Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the funds for the payments have already been reserved, and they are awaiting the recipient households that will submit applications.

The assistance—UAH 19,400 per household—is received either into a bank account or in cash through a Ukrposhta branch. Applications can be submitted until October 30, so apply, but do not create unnecessary queues - the minister urged.

At the same time, he clarified that online applications for assistance are not предусмотрены for residents of frontline territories—the application must be submitted in person through a local government authority, a CNAP, a Pension Fund branch, a social service, or another authorized body.

"The program's conditions stipulate that, at the time of submitting the application, the person must be located in these territories. Therefore, if you submit an application and are staying there, you can receive "Winter Support," Uliutin added.

Reminder

In August, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 2.3 billion to support 179 frontline communities to pay the salaries of educators, medical workers, and social workers. More than UAH 36 million was also allocated to Zaporizhzhia Oblast for salaries.

"Winter Support" through Ukrposhta was arranged by every tenth Ukrainian