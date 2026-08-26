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08:38 AM • 12331 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22890 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18858 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27101 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22638 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18610 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13106 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41287 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Denys Uliutin

Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine
Denys Valeriyovych Uliutin was born on April 18, 1982. He received his higher education at the Academy of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. He has worked in public positions in the field of public finance for more than 20 years. He took an active part in European integration processes, in particular in the dialogue with the European Commission on adapting the financial system to EU standards, and in 2024 he headed the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the IBRD on attracting resources for Ukraine's recovery. From April 2020 to July 2025, he served as First Deputy Minister of Finance, responsible for intergovernmental fiscal relations, financing the security and defense sectors, social programs, and prosecutorial bodies. In July 2025, he was appointed Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity, thus heading the reorganized ministry to which the Ministry of National Unity was attached. He retained his position in the new Koretskyi government.
2020
Appointed First Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine
2024
Headed the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the IBRD on attracting investment
2025
Appointed Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine
2026
Confirmed in office as part of the Koretskyi government
News by theme
Zelenskyy and Merz held the first intergovernmental consultations in 20 years

In Berlin, energy, air defense, and a drone agreement were discussed. Germany confirmed its support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and the opening of a Unity Center.

Politics • April 14, 04:00 PM • 3647 views
Ministry of Social Policy prepares subsistence minimum reform. Four draft laws are already in the Verkhovna Rada

The government has prepared draft laws to change the methodology for calculating the subsistence minimum. Payments will be tied to a new special calculated value.

Society • April 10, 03:42 PM • 3900 views
Ministry of Social Policy has completed the development of a new strategy for IDPs - Uliutin

The document covers the path from evacuation to integration and the return of Ukrainians from abroad. An IT resource will be created for IDPs with a list of housing and steps for reintegration.

Society • March 11, 08:22 AM • 5588 views
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Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased

From March 1, Ukraine will see a 12. 1% pension indexation, which will not affect all pensioners equally. Some will receive a significant increase, while others will see minimal changes or no indexation at all due to restrictions.

Society • February 26, 11:34 AM • 125632 views
The government will introduce a guaranteed pension of 6,000 hryvnias - the terms have been announced

Minister of Social Policy Denys Uliutin stated that a pension of 6,000 hryvnias will be available after a comprehensive pension reform. The draft law provides for a guaranteed basic old-age payment, which cannot be lower than 6,000 hryvnias.

Society • February 13, 10:19 AM • 20087 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them

In Ukraine, the procedure for physical identification of pensioners has been reinstated, which has caused discussions due to the suspension of payments to hundreds of thousands of people. This procedure, which was in effect before the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to prevent fraud and double payments, especially for those in occupied territories or abroad.

Society • February 11, 10:54 AM • 94757 views
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Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?

Loud statements and heated discussions - pension reform is being discussed in Ukraine. The biggest promises, for example, a minimum pension of UAH 6,000 for everyone, run into a budget ceiling, and real levers of stabilization run into what is always unpopular: economic growth, de-shadowing through the business climate, and political capacity to implement unpleasant decisions. What awaits pension reform in the near future.

Economy • February 2, 06:37 PM • 30376 views