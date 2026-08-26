Denys Uliutin
In Berlin, energy, air defense, and a drone agreement were discussed. Germany confirmed its support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and the opening of a Unity Center.
The government has prepared draft laws to change the methodology for calculating the subsistence minimum. Payments will be tied to a new special calculated value.
The document covers the path from evacuation to integration and the return of Ukrainians from abroad. An IT resource will be created for IDPs with a list of housing and steps for reintegration.
From March 1, Ukraine will see a 12. 1% pension indexation, which will not affect all pensioners equally. Some will receive a significant increase, while others will see minimal changes or no indexation at all due to restrictions.
Minister of Social Policy Denys Uliutin stated that a pension of 6,000 hryvnias will be available after a comprehensive pension reform. The draft law provides for a guaranteed basic old-age payment, which cannot be lower than 6,000 hryvnias.
In Ukraine, the procedure for physical identification of pensioners has been reinstated, which has caused discussions due to the suspension of payments to hundreds of thousands of people. This procedure, which was in effect before the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to prevent fraud and double payments, especially for those in occupied territories or abroad.
Loud statements and heated discussions - pension reform is being discussed in Ukraine. The biggest promises, for example, a minimum pension of UAH 6,000 for everyone, run into a budget ceiling, and real levers of stabilization run into what is always unpopular: economic growth, de-shadowing through the business climate, and political capacity to implement unpleasant decisions. What awaits pension reform in the near future.