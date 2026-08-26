Denys Uliutin

Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine

Denys Valeriyovych Uliutin was born on April 18, 1982. He received his higher education at the Academy of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. He has worked in public positions in the field of public finance for more than 20 years. He took an active part in European integration processes, in particular in the dialogue with the European Commission on adapting the financial system to EU standards, and in 2024 he headed the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the IBRD on attracting resources for Ukraine's recovery. From April 2020 to July 2025, he served as First Deputy Minister of Finance, responsible for intergovernmental fiscal relations, financing the security and defense sectors, social programs, and prosecutorial bodies. In July 2025, he was appointed Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity, thus heading the reorganized ministry to which the Ministry of National Unity was attached. He retained his position in the new Koretskyi government.