Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them

The identification of pensioners has once again come into focus after the temporary suspension of payments for some recipients. This is not a new norm, but a resumption of a procedure that was previously in effect and was enshrined in legislative changes. At the same time, the scale of the campaign - hundreds of thousands of people who failed verification or did not submit a declaration - caused public discussion. Why the state insists on physical identification, who it concerns, and what needs to be done to resume payments - in the UNN material.

Why the state conducts identification of pensioners

Physical identification of recipients of pensions and insurance payments is a procedure for establishing that the payment is received by a living, physically present person, and that they do not receive similar payments from the authorities of the aggressor country. In the context of a full-scale war, such verification has two key goals: first, to prevent fraud and double payments; second, to guarantee compliance with international financial obligations and transparency of expenditures.

As explained during a briefing on February 11 by Social Policy Minister Denys Uliutin, this practice is not new in social security systems.

Since 2016, it (identification - ed.) has been carried out regularly. During the COVID period (COVID-19 pandemic - ed.), it was suspended. And in 2024, by law, by changes to legislation, it was renewed. (It was determined - ed.) that during 2025 it was necessary to carry out the appropriate identification - explained the head of the relevant ministry.

Who the requirements apply to and what actions need to be taken

The requirement for physical identification applies, in particular, to:

recipients of payments who are in temporarily occupied territories (TOT);

citizens who have left the TOT for the controlled territory of Ukraine;

those who have gone abroad.

They need to... just undergo physical identification and, second, submit a declaration of non-receipt of payments from the aggressor country - Uliutin announced the conditions.

The minister also clarified: for those who have undergone physical identification, such a notification can be submitted: in the electronic cabinet of the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU);

in person at service centers;

by mail or during video identification.

History of the procedure and deadlines: what was and what was required for 2025

The head of the relevant ministry explained during the press briefing that in 2024, the need for appropriate identifications was legally enshrined, which formed the basis of the 2025 campaign for mandatory physical identification for certain categories of recipients.

If a pensioner does not undergo physical identification within a calendar year, payments are temporarily suspended until it is completed. After identification, payments are resumed and accrued for the period of suspension.

How many people were checked: official figures and the real picture

According to the Pension Fund and the Ministry of Social Policy, as of January 1, 2026, payments were temporarily suspended for approximately 337,000 pensioners who did not undergo physical identification or did not submit a corresponding notification about the absence of payments from Russia.

At the same time, the PFU and other state structures indicate a significant number of internally displaced persons, some of whom should have submitted declarations or undergone identification: open reports mention a figure of about 1.3 million people in the relevant categories, which explains the scale of the verification campaign. However, according to the Pension Fund, this information is not true.

However, Uliutin himself cites other figures during the briefing:

About 1 million people should have submitted such a declaration. Again, as of today, we see that as of January 1, 2026, about 70,000 of those who should not have submitted such a declaration of non-receipt did not do so. In total, about 260,000 did not undergo physical identification - said the head of the Ministry of Social Policy.

Regarding the internal breakdown: some people did not have time to submit a declaration of non-receipt of payments from the Russian Federation, while others did not undergo physical identification at all.

Official data from various sources (PFU, Ministry of Social Policy, government briefings) add up to hundreds of thousands of people whose accruals have been temporarily suspended pending clarification of their status.

Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?

Why identification could not be automated

The idea of automatic synchronization by registers seems logical, but in practice, it does not solve the main task: to ensure that this particular individual receives the payment, and that a fraudster is not using someone else's card or fake data.

In banking practice, such an approach is widely used (periodic client identification), but pensions have additional legal and international transparency requirements, especially when it comes to addresses in the TOT and the risks of double receipt of payments from different sources. Therefore, physical identification or video confirmation of identity is required.

We, as a state, understanding that 2026 began with rather difficult things, such as power outages, constant destruction of our network, and interruptions in internet service, for citizens who underwent physical identification but did not submit a declaration, we met them halfway and extended the deadline for submitting the declaration until April 1 of the current year - emphasized Denys Uliutin.

In addition, further technical steps are currently being discussed: expanding mobile brigades, increasing the number of video identification operators, creating an electronic queue, and submitting legislative or subordinate changes regarding the terms and mechanisms of identification for consideration.

What pensioners should do to avoid losing payments: practical advice

Ukrainians who receive pension payments are advised to take a number of steps to ensure that the money is available and that there will be no problems with its receipt.

In particular, it is worth:

Check your status on the PFU web portal in the "My Identification" section or contact the territorial branch of the Pension Fund;

If a person is abroad, use video identification or contact the Ukrainian consulate;

If a person has undergone physical identification but has not submitted a declaration of non-receipt of payments from the Russian Federation, send a corresponding notification in the personal account of the PFU, at the Fund's service center, or by mail.

The relevant ministry particularly emphasizes that the 2025 pensioner identification campaign revealed systemic risks and technical difficulties: hundreds of thousands of people were at risk of temporary suspension of payments. The state has already met some categories halfway (resumption of payments, extension of deadlines), but it is important for citizens not to ignore the procedure: timely identification and submission of notification guarantee the resumption of payments with calculation for the missed period.

