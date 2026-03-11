$43.860.0351.040.33
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 3748 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 10646 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 25769 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 83777 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 64337 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 40445 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45428 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 35769 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 62483 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Ministry of Social Policy has completed the development of a new strategy for IDPs - Uliutin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

The document covers the path from evacuation to integration and the return of Ukrainians from abroad. An IT resource will be created for IDPs with a list of housing and steps for reintegration.

Ministry of Social Policy has completed the development of a new strategy for IDPs - Uliutin

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine has completed drafting a strategy for internally displaced persons (IDPs) - the document will then be submitted for interdepartmental approval. This was stated by the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin during the podcast "Budget Talks," UNN reports.

Details

According to the minister, the new strategy addresses all challenges for IDPs - from evacuation to integration into communities. The document also includes a section on the return of Ukrainian citizens from abroad.

Our vision is to avoid separation between IDPs and those who will return. This is very important. The biggest demand among IDPs is housing. A solution is needed that will allow people to have their own housing, and not constantly stay in temporary accommodation centers. We are currently working on such a solution

- the minister stated.

In parallel, the Ministry of Social Policy is preparing an IT component for the strategy - a web resource that will contain a step-by-step guide for IDPs. The resource is called "One, Two, Three": it will outline all the steps IDPs go through, a list of temporary accommodation places, and a block on reintegration (housing, employment).

Recall

Since March 1, Ukraine has been indexing pensions and insurance payments. The recalculation will take place automatically, without submitting applications.

Yevhen Ustimenko

