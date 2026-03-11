Ministry of Social Policy has completed the development of a new strategy for IDPs - Uliutin

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine has completed drafting a strategy for internally displaced persons (IDPs) - the document will then be submitted for interdepartmental approval. This was stated by the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin during the podcast "Budget Talks," UNN reports.

According to the minister, the new strategy addresses all challenges for IDPs - from evacuation to integration into communities. The document also includes a section on the return of Ukrainian citizens from abroad.

Our vision is to avoid separation between IDPs and those who will return. This is very important. The biggest demand among IDPs is housing. A solution is needed that will allow people to have their own housing, and not constantly stay in temporary accommodation centers. We are currently working on such a solution - the minister stated.

In parallel, the Ministry of Social Policy is preparing an IT component for the strategy - a web resource that will contain a step-by-step guide for IDPs. The resource is called "One, Two, Three": it will outline all the steps IDPs go through, a list of temporary accommodation places, and a block on reintegration (housing, employment).

