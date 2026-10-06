Power outage schedules are returning in Ukraine — where and when

Power outages are returning to Ukraine. Starting at 3 p.m. on October 6, schedules are planned to be introduced in some regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

When to expect power outage schedules

From 3:00 p.m. until the end of the day, some regions plan to apply capacity restriction schedules for industry and business, as well as hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers, covering up to one queue - the Ministry of Energy reported.



Up to 16 hours without electricity: should Kyiv residents expect prolonged outages in October, and what does this depend on

"If the situation worsens in individual regions, emergency outages may be introduced," the ministry emphasized.

Current schedules and information about changes in electricity supply are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

"When electricity is supplied according to the schedule, please do not switch on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time. This helps reduce the load on the power system and shorten the duration of forced restrictions," the Ministry of Energy urged.

Where outages are occurring due to attacks by the Russian Federation

According to the Ministry of Energy, as a result of hostilities and Russian shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without electricity.

Where the security situation allows, energy workers are working to restore service. Energy workers are doing everything possible to return electricity to the homes of Ukrainians as quickly as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock, the ministry stated.

Consumption has increased

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has increased. Today, October 6, as of 09:30, it was 2.9% higher than at the same time the previous day — Monday. The reason for the change is cloudy weather in a significant part of Ukraine's regions. This is leading to low operating efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in the amount of energy consumption from the general grid. Yesterday, October 5, the daily consumption peak was recorded in the evening. It was 1.7% higher than the peak of the previous working day — Friday, October 2.

"Using powerful electrical appliances today should be postponed until the period when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently — from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.," the company noted.

"Due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the situation in the power system may change," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Russia has carried out the most massive attack on Ukraine’s energy sector since winter — Koretskyi