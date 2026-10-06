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The Houthis declared Saudi Arabia’s airspace dangerous

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The Houthis warned airlines of the danger of flying over Saudi Arabia due to attacks on Yemen. The statement does not apply to Mecca and Medina.

The Houthis declared Saudi Arabia’s airspace dangerous

Yemeni Houthi rebels said that Saudi Arabia’s airspace is dangerous for civilian aircraft. Interia reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, which is affiliated with the Houthis, attributed this to the latest attacks on Yemeni territory.

Given the aggression of the Saudi Air Force against our country and concerns about the safety of civil aviation and people’s lives, the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center warns all airlines operating in Saudi Arabia’s airspace that this airspace is dangerous ... and may be a site of operations by our armed forces

the organization said in a statement.

The Center warned that Yemen would not be responsible for any incidents that might occur, but clarified that this does not apply to the airspace over Mecca and Medina—the two holy cities of Islam.

General mobilization announced in Yemen amid Houthi offensive27.09.26, 01:17 • 4426 views

Context

Days ago, Saudi Arabia called on Europe to provide military assistance in the fight against the Houthis.

Later, Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi announced the launch of a large-scale military operation against the Iran-backed Houthis.

Later, Reuters reported that Yemeni government forces, backed by Saudi Arabia, had seized positions near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The Houthis said they would not attack U.S. ships in the Red Sea21.09.26, 01:38 • 5274 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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