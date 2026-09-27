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General mobilization announced in Yemen amid Houthi offensive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

The Yemeni government announced a general mobilization and an amnesty for Houthi fighters. The rebels have tightened their control near the strategic strait.

General mobilization announced in Yemen amid Houthi offensive
Photo: Al Jazeera

Yemen’s internationally recognized government called on the population to launch a general mobilization to fight the Houthis, while simultaneously offering amnesty to their fighters who defect to the government forces. The decision was made after significant territorial gains by the Houthis in the west of the country, Al Jazeera reports, UNN writes.

Details

Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, called on citizens to join the government forces and “do everything possible” to support the fight against the Houthis.

He said the government’s goal remains to retake the capital, Sana’a, which the Houthis have controlled since 2014, and restore control over the entire territory of Yemen.

Houthis strengthen positions near strategic strait

The call for mobilization came after the Houthis captured the city of Mokha and Mayyun Island in September and strengthened their positions near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—one of the key maritime routes between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Our goal is clear to everyone, both inside the country and abroad: to restore state institutions and exercise their sovereignty over the entire country, including Sana’a

— al-Alimi said.

At the same time, the government announced an amnesty for Houthi fighters who decide to leave the group. According to a 2024 assessment by UN experts, the Houthi forces numbered approximately 350,000 people.

Why this matters

The situation in Yemen is significant far beyond the country’s borders. Control over the Bab el-Mandeb area gives the Houthis the ability to threaten one of the most important routes in global shipping.

The United Kingdom will help Saudi Arabia repel Houthi attacks: the operation will begin shortly22.09.26, 07:05 • 5393 views

Against the backdrop of the escalation, Saudi Arabia has already reported intercepting ballistic missiles and drones launched by the Houthis. In addition, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan agreed to hold emergency talks among their military leaders regarding the situation in Yemen and threats in the region.

The Houthis said they would not attack U.S. ships in the Red Sea21.09.26, 01:38 • 5178 views

Stepan Haftko

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