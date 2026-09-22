The United Kingdom will help Saudi Arabia repel Houthi attacks: the operation will begin shortly

The United Kingdom has agreed to provide Saudi Arabia with military support to counter Houthi attacks, including refueling Saudi fighter jets in the air. The operation is expected to begin in the coming days, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that Riyadh had officially approached London with a request for military assistance. After consultations with the defense and foreign ministers, he approved the refueling of aircraft that will carry out defensive missions.

The British operation is expected to last several weeks. London also plans to call on other countries to join in supporting Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia

According to Bloomberg, the British government expects that support for the Saudi military will help stabilize the situation and reduce the threat to shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—one of the key routes for container ships and oil tankers.

The Houthis attacked Riyadh airport and Saudi Arabia’s oil hub with missiles and drones

Over the past few weeks, the Houthis have carried out a series of missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including against cities, Red Sea ports, and energy infrastructure. On Saturday, an air-raid alert was announced twice in Riyadh, and one of the strikes, according to The Wall Street Journal, hit fuel facilities at the main airport.

The United States has not yet announced an expansion of military support for Riyadh, apart from the intelligence already provided. At the same time, the State Department notified Congress of a plan to supply Saudi Arabia with nearly 50 F-35 fighter jets.

The Houthis said they would not attack U.S. ships in the Red Sea