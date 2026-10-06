The enemy attacked a bridge over the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia: traffic has been blocked, and there are injuries

The enemy attacked one of the bridges over the Dnipro in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, traffic on the bridge has been temporarily blocked due to the consequences of the attack.

I ask the residents of Zaporizhzhia to take the traffic restrictions into account and follow official information - Semikin urged.

Later, he reported that 5 people had been injured as a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia.

They include women aged 24 and 59 and a 36-year-old man. Two other injured people — men aged 43 and 54 — are Red Cross employees. They were on their way to work when the Russian attack caught them on the road. Medics are providing everyone with the necessary assistance - said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

We would like to remind you

On Monday evening, October 5, Russian forces struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia. The strike caused a fire. 5 people were injured.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region: there are dead and wounded