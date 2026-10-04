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Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region: there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

On the evening of October 4, an FPV drone attack caused a person’s death and a truck fire. More than 70 strikes were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region: there are dead and wounded

On the evening of October 4, the Russians carried out an FPV drone attack in the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia. One person was killed and another was injured. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

A cargo vehicle and dry vegetation caught fire in an open area covering 1,000 square meters. Rescuers extinguished the fire

- the statement said.

Meanwhile, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha said that the enemy had struck four districts of the region more than 70 times with drones, artillery, and an aerial bomb.

One person was killed and four others were injured.

Recall

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian drones attacked Kushuhum and Novostepnianske. Two people were killed and two others were injured as a result of the strikes.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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