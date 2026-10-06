They call "from the police" and ask for money for a relative: the Cyber Police warned about a scam scheme

A widespread "relative in trouble" scam scheme has become more active in Ukraine. In this scheme, criminals call citizens, pose as police officers, and report the alleged detention of their relative. The Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that during the conversation, scammers may claim that the relative allegedly ended up in police custody because of a traffic accident, a fight, or another fabricated situation, and that money is needed to "resolve the matter" without criminal liability.

The criminals may then demand that the money be urgently transferred to an account they specify, that cash be handed over through a courier or taxi driver, or that the victim meet a person posing as someone else in person the statement says.

It is noted that scammers may also use another scenario: telling a person that they themselves allegedly face criminal liability because of certain actions, purchases, or other fabricated circumstances. In this case, they demand that the victim transfer money or follow other instructions "to avoid liability."

In fact, there may have been no detention or initiation of criminal proceedings whatsoever. The purpose of such calls is to frighten people and force them to act hastily without verifying the information they have received law enforcement officers warn.

Masquerading as Ministry of Internal Affairs employees: cyber police warn of new fraud scheme

They emphasize that, in order to increase trust, scammers may give the relative’s first and last name, address, or other personal data—either fabricated or genuine. They may also pose as police officers and name fictitious or real department names, addresses, or other details intended to confirm the truthfulness of their story. At the same time, possessing such information by itself does not confirm that the caller is a genuine law enforcement officer.

If you are told that a relative has allegedly been detained, do not rush to hand over or transfer money. End the conversation and contact the relative or other family members yourself to verify the information. If necessary, contact the police at 102 and report the suspicious call the Cyber Police advise.

They urge people not to give strangers bank card details, SMS codes, passwords, or other confidential information. If you have already given money to scammers or disclosed your banking information, contact your bank and the Cyber Police as soon as possible, or call 102 or 112.

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