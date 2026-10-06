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Turkey and Pakistan are deploying troops to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19531 views

The three countries agreed to immediately enhance military readiness and prepare for the rapid deployment of forces in Saudi Arabia. The decision was made after a meeting in Riyadh.

Turkey and Pakistan are deploying troops to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have agreed to activate collective deterrence against attacks targeting the Kingdom and immediately begin implementing their joint defense commitments, including preparing for the rapid deployment of coordinated forces and military capabilities in Saudi Arabia. Al Arabiya reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decision was announced in a joint statement following an emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Defense Alliance in Riyadh, where security developments and the threats facing the Kingdom were discussed.

The committee agreed to "immediately proceed with the practical implementation" of the alliance's collective defense commitments and take the necessary measures to ensure coordinated forces and military capabilities and their rapid deployment in Saudi Arabia

- the statement says.

President of Yemen Announces Large-Scale Offensive Against the Houthis - Reuters04.10.26, 20:34 • 10353 views

It is stated that the measures will be carried out "in accordance with the agreed arrangements and the national legislation of the three countries, with the aim of enhancing military readiness, integration, and their collective ability to counter threats."

"The three countries emphasized that the security of each member is an "inseparable part" of their collective security, and stated that putting the Mecca Defense Alliance into practical measures would strengthen deterrence and demonstrate their determination to protect their security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the article says.

We remind you

The day before, Yemen's Houthis stated that Saudi Arabia's airspace was dangerous for civilian aircraft.

A few days ago Saudi Arabia called on Europe to provide military assistance in the fight against the Houthis.

Yemeni government forces take control of an area near Bab el-Mandeb - Reuters05.10.26, 17:02 • 3912 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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