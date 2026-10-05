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Yemeni government forces take control of an area near Bab el-Mandeb - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Yemeni government forces, backed by Saudi Arabia, have captured positions near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Fighting with the Houthis continues.

Yemeni government forces take control of an area near Bab el-Mandeb - Reuters

Yemen's government forces, supported by Saudi Arabia, have established effective control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Reuters reports, UNN relays.

Details

Yemen's Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said this on Monday. At the same time, fighting with Houthi forces continues in the area.

Government forces advanced rapidly along the coast with powerful Saudi air support to seize key positions in the Dubab area — at the strait's narrowest point, which is a vital oil route; its capture last month by the Iran-backed Houthis sent shockwaves through energy markets

— the report said.

The Houthis had earlier denied that government forces had made gains, calling such claims "absolutely untrue."

Although recapturing the coastal area around the strait would make it more difficult for the Houthis to obstruct shipping between the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean, they could still attack vessels using drones from positions farther along the coast and inland.

Previously

Yemen's internationally recognized government called on the population to mobilize generally to fight the Houthis and simultaneously offered amnesty to their fighters who switched sides to join the government forces.

Later, Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi announced the launch of a large-scale military operation against the Houthis.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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