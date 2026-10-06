Russia struck a hospital in central Kryvyi Rih with "Banderols"; there are casualties

Russia struck the grounds of a hospital in central Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with "Banderols" on the morning of October 6. There are casualties. This was reported by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha on social media, UNN writes.

Details

"The enemy struck Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out in the city center," the regional administration head initially reported.

There are already two people wounded in Kryvyi Rih. They are a man and a woman. They are receiving all the necessary medical assistance. The enemy struck the grounds of a local hospital - Hanzha wrote.

According to him, garages were damaged.

Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said that "the enemy attacked the city center with two ‘Banderols.’"

He also уточнив that there are already three casualties.

The woman—a hospital employee—is in serious condition and is already in the operating room. The man is in moderate condition. Another woman was wounded, is in moderate condition, and is already in the operating room. She was simply walking her dog - Vilkul wrote on social media.

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