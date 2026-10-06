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Russia attacked Ukraine with 137 drones, nearly every third jet-powered - how many destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On the night of October 6, Russia launched 137 drones at Ukraine, including 49 jet-powered ones. Hits were recorded at 17 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 137 drones, nearly every third jet-powered - how many destroyed

Russia launched 137 drones at Ukraine during the night of October 6, 49 of them jet-powered. Of these, 114 were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this with reference to data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia struck with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 6 (from 18:00 on October 5), the enemy attacked with:

  • 137 Shahed-type attack UAVs (49 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, “Banderol”/“Dan-T” drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones;
    • from the following areas: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske; and from the waters of the Sea of Azov.

      How many were destroyed by air defense and how many hit their targets

      The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

      According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 114 enemy Shahed- and Gerbera-type UAVs and drones of other types

      - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

      Hits by the enemy’s air attack weapons were recorded at 17 locations, while the debris of downed targets fell at 4 locations.

      The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

      Another more than one and a half thousand lost in a day: Russia’s losses in the war have reached 1.544 million military personnel - General Staff06.10.26, 07:43 • 834 views

      Julia Shramko

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