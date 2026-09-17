Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson resigned after suffering defeat in the election

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson resigned from his post on Thursday, September 17. This is reported by SVT, according to UNN.

Details

The preliminary vote count following Sunday’s election showed that the two blocs were separated by approximately 50,000 votes. Sweden has a population of approximately 10 million people.

Opposition parties led by Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson may win 176 of the 349 seats in the country’s parliament.

Additionally

Ulf Kristersson has headed the Swedish government since October 18, 2022. He has also been the leader of the Moderate Coalition Party since 2017. The party supports lower taxes, the free market, civil liberties, and economic liberalism.

We remind you

According to exit polls, Sweden’s center-left bloc will come to power following the election. If these results are confirmed, a new left-leaning government will likely be formed, led by the Social Democratic Party with the support of the Left Party (Vänsterpartiet), the Centre Party, and the "Greens".