Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson resigned after suffering defeat in the election

$44.600.0451.450.06
ukenru
02:07 PM • 1790 views
Up to 12 years behind bars for creating “call centers” — the law will take effect on Friday
Exclusive
12:59 PM • 8288 views
Another postponement in the case of Odrex doctors’ medical negligence
12:06 PM • 10216 views
Just four kilometers away – Tusk said that Russia struck a gas station "very close to the Polish border"
11:30 AM • 12608 views
The first Weddell seal pup was born near the "Vernadsky" Station: scientists shared a series of adorable photosPhoto
10:47 AM • 14676 views
The enemy attacked an "Epicentr" in Kharkiv with a jet-powered "Geran," injuring one personPhotoVideo
09:01 AM • 19190 views
There are partial power outages in seven regions due to enemy attacks on energy facilities
September 17, 08:21 AM • 17751 views
Zelenskyy announced the striking of the Yaroslavl oil refinery and six aircraft at an airfield in RostovVideo
Exclusive
September 17, 07:57 AM • 39170 views
The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation
September 17, 07:10 AM • 21387 views
The President appointed Anton Kovalskyi as Acting Prosecutor General
September 17, 06:47 AM • 22012 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of the enemy Russian attack has risen to 18Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
4.1m/s
31%
746mm
Popular news
Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Ukraine with missiles and 157 drones — air defenses neutralized 131 targetsPhotoSeptember 17, 05:08 AM • 5992 views
In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack has risen to 16PhotoSeptember 17, 05:39 AM • 34971 views
Trump plans to sign Lindsey Graham's bill on sanctions against Russia - WSJSeptember 17, 06:06 AM • 9186 views
Russian strike on the railway: the Berestyn railway station was damaged, and the Kyiv urban ring railway service has been restrictedVideoSeptember 17, 07:37 AM • 21863 views
Tenders worth hundreds of millions and questions about prices: who is renovating Bogomolets UniversityPhoto11:17 AM • 13562 views
Publications
Tenders worth hundreds of millions and questions about prices: who is renovating Bogomolets UniversityPhoto11:17 AM • 13581 views
The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation
Exclusive
September 17, 07:57 AM • 39169 views
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global marketsSeptember 16, 03:48 PM • 62844 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too lateSeptember 16, 03:27 PM • 58428 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 61716 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Vitali Klitschko
Ulf Kristersson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Odesa
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 46472 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 48947 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 44680 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 43687 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 47995 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Bild
BM-21 "Grad"

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson resigned after suffering defeat in the election

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Ulf Kristersson resigned after the election in Sweden. The opposition bloc may win 176 of the 349 seats in parliament.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson resigned after suffering defeat in the election

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson resigned from his post on Thursday, September 17. This is reported by SVT, according to UNN.

Details

The preliminary vote count following Sunday’s election showed that the two blocs were separated by approximately 50,000 votes. Sweden has a population of approximately 10 million people.

Opposition parties led by Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson may win 176 of the 349 seats in the country’s parliament.

Additionally

Ulf Kristersson has headed the Swedish government since October 18, 2022. He has also been the leader of the Moderate Coalition Party since 2017. The party supports lower taxes, the free market, civil liberties, and economic liberalism.

We remind you

According to exit polls, Sweden’s center-left bloc will come to power following the election. If these results are confirmed, a new left-leaning government will likely be formed, led by the Social Democratic Party with the support of the Left Party (Vänsterpartiet), the Centre Party, and the "Greens".

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ulf Kristersson
Sweden