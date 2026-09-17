United States President Donald Trump plans to sign Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on sanctions against Russia, which the House of Representatives approved by a vote of 262 to 0. The Wall Street Journal reported this, citing a White House official, writes UNN.

Details

Representative Michael McCaul (Republican of Texas), who authored the bill, argued that passing it before the winter months is important because it puts pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his allies before Russia can strike civilian infrastructure.

This will hit them where it really hurts and provide the necessary leverage to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table. It will also put pressure on China to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table, since they will also be affected by these tariffs - McCaul said.

Meanwhile, Gregory Meeks, the leading Democratic representative on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed skepticism about whether the bill would achieve its goal.

It gives President Trump broad new powers over tariffs and allows him to cancel the very sanctions that he is reportedly planning to impose—sanctions he could impose today but has chosen not to implement over the past 19 months - he noted.

Sources said that the White House pressured House Republican leadership to advance the bill.

Recall

The U.S. House of Representatives supported the Senate version of H.R. 5334, which provides for a sweeping strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy resources.