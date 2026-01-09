"Winter Support" through Ukrposhta was arranged by every tenth Ukrainian

In 2025, over 3.8 million Ukrainians – about 10% of the country's population – were able to apply for payments under the "Winter Support" program through Ukrposhta. The company reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is not only about scale, but also about accessibility. Thus, since November 14, 1,911,429 citizens have personally submitted applications for payments through Ukrposhta branches. For them, offline access was crucial – without the physical presence of the post office, these citizens would have effectively been left out of the program.

Another two million Ukrainians received "Winter Support" automatically – along with pensions and other social benefits. In total, this formed an indicator of over 3.8 million recipients through one channel, a significant part of whom live in settlements where the post office remains the only stable way to access government services. - the message says.

It is indicated that Ukrposhta has become not only a channel for processing assistance, but also a place for its practical use. In particular, as of early January, "Winter Support" has been used 2.84 million times through Ukrposhta.

"At the same time, the Government extended the period of use of 1,000 hryvnias within the framework of the "Winter Support – 2025" program. Recipients of pensions and social benefits through Ukrposhta can use the funds until the end of February 2026," the company added.

Recall

Over 18 million Ukrainians have applied for the "Winter Support" program, significantly exceeding last year's figures. Most applications are processed online, and funds can be spent on Ukrainian-made goods, utilities, and medicines.

