January 8, 05:08 PM • 31380 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 42009 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 33856 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 43167 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 27735 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 18740 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 15525 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18718 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14616 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 54849 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 43178 views
"Winter Support" through Ukrposhta was arranged by every tenth Ukrainian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

In 2025, 3.8 million Ukrainians applied for payments under the "Winter Support" program through Ukrposhta. The deadline for using the funds has been extended until the end of February 2026.

"Winter Support" through Ukrposhta was arranged by every tenth Ukrainian

In 2025, over 3.8 million Ukrainians – about 10% of the country's population – were able to apply for payments under the "Winter Support" program through Ukrposhta. The company reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is not only about scale, but also about accessibility. Thus, since November 14, 1,911,429 citizens have personally submitted applications for payments through Ukrposhta branches. For them, offline access was crucial – without the physical presence of the post office, these citizens would have effectively been left out of the program.

Another two million Ukrainians received "Winter Support" automatically – along with pensions and other social benefits. In total, this formed an indicator of over 3.8 million recipients through one channel, a significant part of whom live in settlements where the post office remains the only stable way to access government services.

- the message says.

It is indicated that Ukrposhta has become not only a channel for processing assistance, but also a place for its practical use. In particular, as of early January, "Winter Support" has been used 2.84 million times through Ukrposhta.

"At the same time, the Government extended the period of use of 1,000 hryvnias within the framework of the "Winter Support – 2025" program. Recipients of pensions and social benefits through Ukrposhta can use the funds until the end of February 2026," the company added.

Recall

Over 18 million Ukrainians have applied for the "Winter Support" program, significantly exceeding last year's figures. Most applications are processed online, and funds can be spent on Ukrainian-made goods, utilities, and medicines.

Over 370,000 Ukrainians have already received 6,500 hryvnias in "winter support": where the funds are being spent01.01.26, 14:45 • 4110 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

