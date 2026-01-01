Over 370,000 Ukrainians have already received 6,500 hryvnias in "winter support": where the funds are being spent

A program of one-time assistance of 6,500 for the most vulnerable categories of the population has been introduced in Ukraine. The total number of applications submitted is 463,671, of which 385,170 have been approved, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

As reported by the department, a special feature of this program was that four categories of children at once - children under 18 in low-income families, children from among IDPs who are recipients of assistance for internally displaced persons, children under guardianship or custody, children with disabilities who are in family-type orphanages and in foster families - were able to receive such assistance.

The total number of applications submitted is 463,671, of which 385,170 have been approved. For those who received application approval but did not receive payment, funds will be credited within 10 days. The state has already financed more than 381,346 applications for an amount exceeding UAH 2.5 billion. People who received assistance are already spending the funds. - the message says.

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, 252,278 transactions were made for the purchase of clothes, 19,951 for shoes. 42,037 transactions were made for the purchase of children's clothing. Another 80,341 purchases were made in pharmacy chains.

It should be recalled that the program started on November 21 and lasted until December 17. Payments have a targeted purpose and can be spent on clothes, shoes and medicines within six months.