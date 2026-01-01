Over 370,000 Ukrainians have already received 6,500 hryvnias in "winter support": where the funds are being spent

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
01:04 PM • 820 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 4692 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 7086 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 7116 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 78279 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 95795 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 37756 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 37483 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33171 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27066 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2m/s
74%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 13031 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideo07:47 AM • 12236 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein08:01 AM • 48113 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy08:05 AM • 10467 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideo08:12 AM • 5600 views
Publications
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 5218 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 78238 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 47501 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 85116 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 83224 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 1336 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 18700 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 20465 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 47526 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 21043 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Tor missile system
MIM-104 Patriot

Over 370,000 Ukrainians have already received 6,500 hryvnias in "winter support": where the funds are being spent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

A program of one-time assistance of 6,500 hryvnias has been introduced in Ukraine for the most vulnerable categories of the population. The total number of applications submitted is 463,671, of which 385,170 have been approved. The state has financed over 381,346 applications for a total of over 2.5 billion UAH.

Over 370,000 Ukrainians have already received 6,500 hryvnias in "winter support": where the funds are being spent

A program of one-time assistance of 6,500 for the most vulnerable categories of the population has been introduced in Ukraine. The total number of applications submitted is 463,671, of which 385,170 have been approved, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

As reported by the department, a special feature of this program was that four categories of children at once - children under 18 in low-income families, children from among IDPs who are recipients of assistance for internally displaced persons, children under guardianship or custody, children with disabilities who are in family-type orphanages and in foster families - were able to receive such assistance.

The total number of applications submitted is 463,671, of which 385,170 have been approved. For those who received application approval but did not receive payment, funds will be credited within 10 days. The state has already financed more than 381,346 applications for an amount exceeding UAH 2.5 billion. People who received assistance are already spending the funds.

- the message says.

"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail24.12.25, 15:13 • 15738 views

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, 252,278 transactions were made for the purchase of clothes, 19,951 for shoes. 42,037 transactions were made for the purchase of children's clothing. Another 80,341 purchases were made in pharmacy chains.

It should be recalled that the program started on November 21 and lasted until December 17. Payments have a targeted purpose and can be spent on clothes, shoes and medicines within six months.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Pharmacy
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine