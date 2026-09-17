The war in Ukraine is leading the world toward World War III — Czech prime minister

The war in Ukraine has turned into a brutal war of attrition, and the current path is leading the world toward World War III. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said this at the Prague Defence Summit, the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

The politician noted that as of September 17, the full-scale war had lasted 1,666 days—99 days longer than the First World War.

The path the world is currently taking does not lead to security. It leads straight to the gates of hell. It is leading us to World War III. ... It is obvious that Putin is the aggressor. The Russian ruler has done something unacceptable - Babiš said.

According to him, Europe, together with the United States, must force President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin to sit down at the negotiating table. At the same time, he stressed that diplomacy is not weakness, but the only way forward.

The Czech prime minister also agreed with Zelenskyy's view that he expressed in a speech at the previous NATO summit, saying that the greatest threat to European security is ballistic missiles, which requires the development of a European missile defence system.

"We support Ukraine: we have the largest number of refugees per capita, and we pay for the insurance of children and pensioners. We are happy that Ukrainians are here," Babiš concluded.

We remind you

Around 40 Czech lawmakers called the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation illegitimate because of repression and voting in the occupied territories of Ukraine. They called on the EU not to recognise the results and to impose sanctions.

Zelenskyy met with Babiš in Yerevan – discussed Ukraine's path to EU membership