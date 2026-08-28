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"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2076 views

After a Russian strike, a fire with detonations broke out in Bucha district, and the Kyiv–Chop highway was blocked. Koretskyi is demanding that those responsible be punished.

"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region

Following a Russian strike in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, a fire broke out followed by detonation, which led to the temporary closure of the Kyiv–Chop highway. Prime Minister of Ukraine Koretskyi reported this based on briefings from the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

Details

Police officers, rescuers, explosives experts and other emergency services are working at the scene. According to the prime minister, all necessary forces and resources have been deployed, and people will be evacuated if necessary.

Traffic on Beresteiskyi Avenue and the Velyka Kiltsova Road toward Zhytomyr has been restricted in Kyiv28.08.26, 22:59 • 782 views

Koretskyi said that the current situation indicates that, following the tragedy in Vyshneve, where detonation occurred at warehouses belonging to someone after a Russian strike in July, the proper conclusions were not drawn.

In the fifth year of the full-scale invasion, making the same mistakes over and over again is criminal negligence. And everyone responsible, without exception, must face severe punishment so that such situations do not happen again

– the prime minister said.

He also stressed that he expects an immediate and strict response to the situation from law enforcement agencies. Emergency services are currently continuing to eliminate the consequences of the attack and taking measures to protect people.

Reminder

Earlier, Biloshytskyi reported that traffic on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway from km 15 to km 32 in both directions had been closed. 

Stepan Haftko

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