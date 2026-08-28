Traffic on Beresteiskyi Avenue and the Velyka Kiltsova Road toward Zhytomyr has been restricted in Kyiv

In Kyiv, traffic has been partially restricted on Beresteiskyi Avenue and the Great Ring Road in the direction of the city of Zhytomyr. Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department, reported this, according to UNN.

Due to the situation on the Kyiv–Chop highway (M-06), traffic for all vehicles is being partially restricted on Beresteiskyi Avenue and the Great Ring Road in the direction of the city of Zhytomyr - Biloshytskyi said.

According to him, vehicle traffic is being restored periodically as conditions permit.

We remind you

Earlier, Biloshytskyi reported that traffic on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway from kilometer 15 to kilometer 32 in both directions had been blocked.