Next-generation fighter for the U.S. Navy — the Pentagon may soon name the manufacturer

The Pentagon has selected the company that will produce the next-generation stealth carrier-based fighter for the U.S. Navy; the winner could be announced in the coming weeks or even sooner. Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters, reports UNN.

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Boeing (BA.N) and Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) are competing for the contract; judging by the scale of similar programs in the past, the cost of this project over its entire implementation period could run into tens of billions of dollars.

The program, which does not yet have an official name (it is referred to as F/A-XX in documents), has faced delays and funding disputes for many years. Some Pentagon officials proposed postponing its implementation for up to three years, citing concerns about technical capabilities and the reliability of supply chains. However, Congress insisted on continuing the work, allocating $750 million for the F/A-XX project as part of a sweeping law on tax and spending cuts adopted in 2025, and also providing an additional $1.4 billion for fiscal year 2026.

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Against the backdrop of China’s rapid deployment of advanced combat aircraft, including those that Beijing classifies as sixth-generation technology, the cost of delay is extremely high. According to a U.S. government official, a delay could leave the Navy without a modern fighter capable of operating from aircraft carriers in the 2030s and beyond, potentially undermining the fleet’s ability to project power in contested environments.

A Pentagon representative said: "We continue to work toward awarding the contract to develop the F/A-XX in the near future. There is no additional information at this time."

This carrier-based fighter will become a key element of the U.S. Navy’s "Next Generation Air Dominance" system and will have to replace the aging fleet of F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, which have been in service since the 1990s.

The new aircraft is expected to have improved stealth characteristics, greater range and endurance, as well as the ability to integrate with unmanned combat aerial vehicles and ship-based air defense systems. The first production examples are expected to enter service in the 2030s, while F/A-18 aircraft are expected to remain in service until the 2040s.