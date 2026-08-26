Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych
In Odesa region, a jet-powered "Shahed" struck the locomotive of a passenger train. All 593 passengers, including 15 children, were evacuated, with no casualties.
At Lymanivka station, a drone struck the Lozova–Kharkiv electric train: a female passenger was killed and four people were injured. The train was attacked for the second time.
Ukraine appealed to the IMO over Russian attacks on 52 civilian vessels in the Black Sea in July and the first half of August 2026. Since the beginning of the invasion, 262 merchant vessels have been damaged.
As of August 1, nearly 60% of residential buildings and more than 62% of social infrastructure facilities have been prepared. Backup power for heat and water supply has been secured for 75.6% of the requirement.
From September 1, Ukrzaliznytsia will raise the salaries of more than 150,000 employees by 10–15%, with priority given to professions in short supply. Minister Kalashnyk linked this to the indexation of freight tariffs, the next stage of which is scheduled for January 1, 2027.
Moldova is preparing proposals to provide Ukraine with 20 locomotives. The ministers discussed competitive transportation costs and new routes to the Port of Constanța.
In Marhanets and the surrounding communities, there has been no centralized water supply for several days due to an accident on the main water pipeline. They plan to restore it by the end of the day, the prime minister said.
The government approved the appointment of Tymur Tkachenko as head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. Earlier, Zelenskyy dismissed him from the position of head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.
Ukrzaliznytsia has signed a contract for the supply of 92 passenger cars, of which 83 are compartment cars and 9 are barrier-free. Production is planned for 2027-2028 with the participation of Ukrainian enterprises.
Some ministers of the Svyrydenko government retained their positions in the updated Cabinet.
Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk reported that the death toll from the Russian missile strike has increased to six people. Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Brovary districts have been damaged.
An administrative building, a boiler house, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the Brovary and Boryspil districts. A fuel truck driver was hospitalized with injuries as a result of the attack.
In the Brovary district, a man was hospitalized due to a UAV strike, and two private homes were damaged. The enemy also attacked Kharkiv and Mykolaiv tonight.
Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region. As a result of the enemy attack, one person was killed and another was injured.
Due to the morning shelling, 21,000 residents of Slavutych are without power. Critical infrastructure is operating on generators, and energy workers are restoring the networks.
Unknown devices detonated near a residential building in Bucha. Two law enforcement officers sustained moderate injuries, and their lives are not in danger.
In Brovary, the death of a fourth person has been confirmed, and another person died in Vyshhorod district. Mykola Kalashnyk reported on the consequences of the massive attack.
As a result of the night shelling by the Russian Federation in the Kyiv region, 4 people died and 15 were injured. 30 objects were damaged in Obukhiv and Brovary districts.
Due to infrastructure damage, 2,700 apartment buildings were left without heating. Three people were injured in the capital, two of whom are in the hospital.
Kyiv region was again attacked by kamikaze drones, damage was recorded in Bucha and Vyshhorod districts. There are no casualties, and the damage is minor.
Kyiv Oblast received 117 portable MarstekVenus-E backup power systems with a total capacity of 600 kW. Aid from Israel will strengthen the region's energy resilience.
In the Kyiv region, 17 people were injured as a result of the enemy's night attack, including four children. Five people were hospitalized, two adults are in serious condition.
15 people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the attack. Most of the injured are in the Fastiv district, including four children.
On the night of February 22, a Russian attack damaged the house of People's Deputy Dmytro Razumkov, blowing out windows. The deputy saw people being pulled from under the rubble; his family was not harmed.
In the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, a man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds, and a woman suffered a closed fracture. Their house was significantly damaged, and the fire has been extinguished.
Kyiv region received 509 generators from international partners, which are installed at critical infrastructure facilities. The region operates 4636 generators with a total capacity of over 100 MW.
During the extinguishing of a fire at warehouses in Yahotyn, 30-year-old firefighter-rescuer Mykhailo Protsenko was killed. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region with drones, as a result of which a man in the Vyshhorod district suffered a lacerated wound to the chest. One private house was damaged, and the aftermath is being eliminated.
On the night of February 3, the Kyiv region was subjected to a combined attack. In the Obukhiv district, a man was injured, and houses and cars were damaged.
As a result of a Russian attack in the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were killed, and their 4-year-old daughter was rescued. The fire engulfed an apartment building, damaging about 50 apartments.