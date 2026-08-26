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08:38 AM • 12384 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22954 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15625 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18898 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21906 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27108 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22646 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18617 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13109 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41293 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych

Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine
Mykola Volodymyrovych Kalashnyk was born on May 22, 1990, in Kyiv. He has two higher education degrees: in management of foreign economic activity, and from the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, specializing in regional administration. For a long time, he held various positions at the Darnytsia District State Administration of Kyiv. For two years, he headed this administration as acting head. He served as deputy head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. From March 2025, he headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. On July 16, 2026, he was appointed minister of the newly established Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport.
2025
Appointed head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration
2026
Appointed Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport
News by theme
The enemy attacked the locomotive of a passenger train in Odesa region twice with a "Shahed" drone; nearly 600 passengers came under attack.

In Odesa region, a jet-powered "Shahed" struck the locomotive of a passenger train. All 593 passengers, including 15 children, were evacuated, with no casualties.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 02:20 PM • 10553 views
Russian drone attacked a commuter train in the Kharkiv region: one person killed and others injured

At Lymanivka station, a drone struck the Lozova–Kharkiv electric train: a female passenger was killed and four people were injured. The train was attacked for the second time.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 01:57 PM • 6043 views
Ukraine appealed to the IMO over Russian attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea

Ukraine appealed to the IMO over Russian attacks on 52 civilian vessels in the Black Sea in July and the first half of August 2026. Since the beginning of the invasion, 262 merchant vessels have been damaged.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 11:44 AM • 4686 views
Regions must strengthen backup power supplies ahead of the heating seasonPhoto

As of August 1, nearly 60% of residential buildings and more than 62% of social infrastructure facilities have been prepared. Backup power for heat and water supply has been secured for 75.6% of the requirement.

Society • August 18, 11:30 AM • 3931 views
Ukrzaliznytsia to raise salaries from September 1: who will be paid more

From September 1, Ukrzaliznytsia will raise the salaries of more than 150,000 employees by 10–15%, with priority given to professions in short supply. Minister Kalashnyk linked this to the indexation of freight tariffs, the next stage of which is scheduled for January 1, 2027.

Society • August 14, 11:19 AM • 4168 views
Moldova is preparing proposals on the possibility of providing Ukraine with 20 locomotives — Kalashnyk

Moldova is preparing proposals to provide Ukraine with 20 locomotives. The ministers discussed competitive transportation costs and new routes to the Port of Constanța.

Economy • August 9, 04:45 PM • 4692 views
In Marhanets and nearby areas no water for several days due to accident - government involved, plan to restore it "approximately by the end of the day"

In Marhanets and the surrounding communities, there has been no centralized water supply for several days due to an accident on the main water pipeline. They plan to restore it by the end of the day, the prime minister said.

Society • August 6, 08:57 AM • 2709 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Tkachenko as head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration

The government approved the appointment of Tymur Tkachenko as head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. Earlier, Zelenskyy dismissed him from the position of head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Politics • July 22, 07:30 PM • 25164 views
Ukrzaliznytsia will receive another 92 new passenger cars of Ukrainian production

Ukrzaliznytsia has signed a contract for the supply of 92 passenger cars, of which 83 are compartment cars and 9 are barrier-free. Production is planned for 2027-2028 with the participation of Ukrainian enterprises.

Society • July 22, 01:43 PM • 5089 views
Ministers for the first time: who are they – the new faces of the Cabinet

Some ministers of the Svyrydenko government retained their positions in the updated Cabinet.

Politics • July 18, 11:14 AM • 123060 views
Number of casualties from the Russian attack on Kyiv region has risen to sixPhotoVideo

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk reported that the death toll from the Russian missile strike has increased to six people. Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Brovary districts have been damaged.

War in Ukraine • July 6, 11:01 AM • 4905 views
Infrastructure damage recorded in Kyiv region following Russian attack

An administrative building, a boiler house, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the Brovary and Boryspil districts. A fuel truck driver was hospitalized with injuries as a result of the attack.

Society • June 4, 01:40 PM • 3676 views
Night drone attack on Kyiv region resulted in a man being wounded

In the Brovary district, a man was hospitalized due to a UAV strike, and two private homes were damaged. The enemy also attacked Kharkiv and Mykolaiv tonight.

War in Ukraine • April 20, 02:50 AM • 14391 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv region results in one death, one injured

Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region. As a result of the enemy attack, one person was killed and another was injured.

War in Ukraine • April 3, 08:39 AM • 6018 views
Slavutych is again without electricity due to Russian attack

Due to the morning shelling, 21,000 residents of Slavutych are without power. Critical infrastructure is operating on generators, and energy workers are restoring the networks.

War in Ukraine • March 25, 07:46 AM • 4428 views
Double explosion in Bucha, two law enforcement officers injured

Unknown devices detonated near a residential building in Bucha. Two law enforcement officers sustained moderate injuries, and their lives are not in danger.

Crimes and emergencies • March 23, 07:36 AM • 77165 views
The death toll from Russia's night attack on Kyiv Oblast has risen to five people - OVA

In Brovary, the death of a fourth person has been confirmed, and another person died in Vyshhorod district. Mykola Kalashnyk reported on the consequences of the massive attack.

War in Ukraine • March 14, 05:04 PM • 7570 views
Death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv region has risen to four, with 15 injuredPhoto

As a result of the night shelling by the Russian Federation in the Kyiv region, 4 people died and 15 were injured. 30 objects were damaged in Obukhiv and Brovary districts.

War in Ukraine • March 14, 06:19 AM • 5117 views
Almost 2,000 homes in Kyiv without heating, three injured due to Russian attack

Due to infrastructure damage, 2,700 apartment buildings were left without heating. Three people were injured in the capital, two of whom are in the hospital.

War in Ukraine • March 7, 08:04 AM • 5283 views
Kyiv region attacked by drones, houses and cars damaged in two districts - OVA

Kyiv region was again attacked by kamikaze drones, damage was recorded in Bucha and Vyshhorod districts. There are no casualties, and the damage is minor.

War in Ukraine • March 6, 06:20 PM • 5900 views
Kyiv region received 117 backup power systems from IsraelPhoto

Kyiv Oblast received 117 portable MarstekVenus-E backup power systems with a total capacity of 600 kW. Aid from Israel will strengthen the region's energy resilience.

Society • February 26, 01:02 AM • 6075 views
The number of people injured in Russia's night attack on Kyiv region has risen to 17, four of them children

In the Kyiv region, 17 people were injured as a result of the enemy's night attack, including four children. Five people were hospitalized, two adults are in serious condition.

Society • February 22, 03:44 PM • 13047 views
Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22 - the number of injured increased to 15 people

15 people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the attack. Most of the injured are in the Fastiv district, including four children.

Society • February 22, 10:50 AM • 6914 views
Dmytro Razumkov's house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22Video

On the night of February 22, a Russian attack damaged the house of People's Deputy Dmytro Razumkov, blowing out windows. The deputy saw people being pulled from under the rubble; his family was not harmed.

Society • February 22, 07:04 AM • 23244 views
Attack on Kyiv region: two wounded, private house burned down

In the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, a man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds, and a woman suffered a closed fracture. Their house was significantly damaged, and the fire has been extinguished.

Society • February 13, 11:02 PM • 8268 views
Kyiv region operates a "generator facility" with a total capacity of over 100 MW - OVA

Kyiv region received 509 generators from international partners, which are installed at critical infrastructure facilities. The region operates 4636 generators with a total capacity of over 100 MW.

War in Ukraine • February 9, 08:51 PM • 20856 views
Russian attack on Roshen warehouses in Yahotyn: SES employee killed

During the extinguishing of a fire at warehouses in Yahotyn, 30-year-old firefighter-rescuer Mykhailo Protsenko was killed. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Society • February 7, 11:07 PM • 12273 views
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod district

Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region with drones, as a result of which a man in the Vyshhorod district suffered a lacerated wound to the chest. One private house was damaged, and the aftermath is being eliminated.

War in Ukraine • February 5, 12:59 AM • 17215 views
Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 3: there are casualties and destruction in Obukhiv district

On the night of February 3, the Kyiv region was subjected to a combined attack. In the Obukhiv district, a man was injured, and houses and cars were damaged.

Society • February 3, 06:50 AM • 4537 views
Tragic night in Kyiv region: 4-year-old child rescued from burning apartment, mother and husband killed in Russian attackVideo

As a result of a Russian attack in the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were killed, and their 4-year-old daughter was rescued. The fire engulfed an apartment building, damaging about 50 apartments.

Society • January 28, 12:32 PM • 4036 views