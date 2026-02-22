$43.270.00
Menu
Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22 - the number of injured increased to 15 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

15 people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the attack. Most of the injured are in the Fastiv district, including four children.

Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22 - the number of injured increased to 15 people
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In the Kyiv region, 15 people, including four children, were injured as a result of an enemy attack. One person died from their injuries. This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The highest number of casualties was recorded in the Fastiv district. There, as a result of a building collapse, rescuers pulled eight people from under the rubble. Seven of them sustained injuries of varying severity. One man, despite the efforts of doctors, died in a medical facility.

As of now, five people have been hospitalized. Three of the injured are in serious condition, two of them in surgery. Another is receiving assistance in the emergency room.

There are also casualties in the Boryspil, Vyshhorod, Obukhiv, and Bucha districts. People sustained shrapnel wounds, fractures, lacerations, smoke inhalation, and acute stress reactions. Some of them were hospitalized, while others received assistance on-site or on an outpatient basis.

Among the injured are four children who are receiving necessary medical and psychological assistance.

Rescuers, medics, police, and all necessary services continue to work on site. We are doing everything possible to help people and eliminate the consequences of the attack as quickly as possible.

- noted the head of the region.

He also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and emphasized that the Kyiv region is holding on despite constant attacks on the civilian population.

Recall

As a result of the Russian missile and drone attack on February 22, consumers in six regions were de-energized. Emergency recovery work has begun, and power outage schedules and consumption restrictions are in effect.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine