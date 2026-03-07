Almost 2,000 homes in Kyiv without heating, three injured due to Russian attack

In Kyiv, three people were injured as a result of Russian troops' attack; critical infrastructure was damaged, leaving 1905 buildings in 4 districts without heat, said the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko on Saturday, UNN reports.

Three people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy's attack. Two of them were hospitalized by medics, one was given assistance on the spot - Klitschko reported on social media.

According to him, the consequences of the enemy's attack on the capital on the night of March 7 are in three districts:

Holosiivskyi district: as a result of falling debris, smoke and a fire occurred on the territory of a non-residential building. The fire was extinguished;

Desnianskyi district: a missile fragment was found on the road. No fire;

Dniprovskyi district: fragments were found at three locations - no fires.

As a result of the enemy's attack last night and damage to a critical infrastructure facility, 1905 buildings in Pecherskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Solomianskyi districts were left without heat - noted the mayor of Kyiv.

According to him, utility workers are working to restore heat supply to these high-rise buildings as soon as possible.

"In total, almost 2,700 buildings in the city are without heat. This includes some high-rise buildings in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, where it is not yet possible to supply coolant due to critical damage to the Darnytsia TPP," Klitschko said.

Kyiv region

"Another difficult night for Kyiv region. The enemy again massively attacked our peaceful cities and villages with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces worked in the region. Most importantly, no critical infrastructure facilities were hit, and there were no casualties among residents," Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, wrote on social media about the situation in the region.

According to him, "a dozen and a half enemy UAVs were destroyed on the approaches to the region."

19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"