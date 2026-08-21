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Ukraine appealed to the IMO over Russian attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Ukraine appealed to the IMO over Russian attacks on 52 civilian vessels in the Black Sea in July and the first half of August 2026. Since the beginning of the invasion, 262 merchant vessels have been damaged.

Ukraine appealed to the IMO over Russian attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea

Ukraine has appealed to the IMO over Russia’s ongoing attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea, the Ministry of Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport reported, according to UNN.

Details

As the ministry emphasized, Russia continues to deliberately attack civilian vessels and Ukraine’s port infrastructure, threatening not only the lives of seafarers but also freedom of navigation and global food security.

Ukraine’s Minister of Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk appealed to Arsenio Antonio Domingues Velasco, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), in connection with the sharp deterioration of the security situation in the Black Sea.

At Ukraine’s request, the IMO Secretariat circulated the appeal among all member states of the Organization, as well as international and non-governmental organizations holding consultative status with the IMO

- the Infrastructure Ministry stated.

"During July and the first half of August 2026 alone, Russia attacked 52 civilian vessels. These included vessels carrying food and other cargo to or from Ukrainian ports, as well as vessels located directly in ports," the statement said.

The Infrastructure Ministry noted that the most high-profile incidents included:

  • On July 13, the AIDA was attacked while unloading fertilizer at the port of Pivdennyi. Three crew members were killed and five others were injured;
    • On July 14, the ATLAS BEY was attacked at the port of Odesa. The vessel’s captain was killed and three crew members were injured;
      • On July 19, the GOLDEN LEO, which was carrying more than 6,000 tonnes of corn, was attacked while leaving the port of Chornomorsk. Nine crew members and a pilot were killed. The vessel sank on July 26;
        • On August 5, the EMIL, which was carrying iron ore through the Ukrainian maritime corridor, came under repeated drone attacks. A fire broke out on board, and the vessel became unseaworthy;
          • That same day, the MERA QUEEN, which was carrying wheat from the port of Odesa, was attacked. A Ukrainian crew member was killed as a result of damage to the hull.

            "Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has damaged or partially destroyed 1,090 port infrastructure facilities and 262 merchant vessels. As a result of the attacks, the number of people killed and injured has reached 329," the ministry reported.

            "Russia’s escalation of the security situation in the Black Sea threatens the continued operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor and the ability of vessels to safely enter and leave Ukrainian ports," the Infrastructure Ministry emphasized.

            The ministry, in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of Ukraine in the United Kingdom, as noted, "is systematically working with the International Maritime Organization to increase pressure on Russia and convey information to participating countries about violations of international conventions and regulations at sea."

            "Ukraine will continue to take all possible measures to guarantee freedom and safety of navigation in the Black and Azov seas in accordance with its international obligations," the statement said.

            Russian strikes on ports could cost Ukraine up to 2% of GDP — Bloomberg21.08.26, 06:33 • 12944 views

            Julia Shramko

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