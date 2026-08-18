Regions must strengthen backup power supplies ahead of the heating season

Photo: t.me/MinInfraUA

Preparations for the autumn-winter period of 2026/27 are ongoing in Ukraine. As of August 1, nearly 60% of residential buildings, more than 62% of social infrastructure facilities, and over 60% of boiler houses have already been prepared. Particular attention is being paid to backup power for heat and water supply facilities. The Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

Under the chairmanship of Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine, another meeting of the Headquarters for Preparation for the Autumn-Winter Period of 2026/27 was held - the post says.

According to the available information, as of August 1, nearly 60% of residential buildings, more than 62% of social infrastructure facilities, and over 60% of boiler houses have already been prepared. The total need for backup power for heat and water supply facilities amounts to 1,214.6 MW. Currently, 918.5 MW, or 75.6% of the need, has been secured.

However, according to the ministry, before the start of the heating season, the regions must increase backup power capacity by another 20% in accordance with the Comprehensive Resilience Plans.

In wartime conditions, readiness for the heating season means much more than carrying out scheduled repairs. Every region must be prepared for various scenarios: from prolonged power outages to damage to critical infrastructure facilities. Therefore, our task now is not only to meet the planned targets, but also to create a real reserve of resilience. This includes backup power, alternative heat sources, emergency stocks of equipment, trained personnel, and clear action algorithms in the event of an emergency - Mykola Kalashnyk noted.

In addition, the regions must conduct command-and-staff exercises, inspect backup heat supply systems, create emergency stocks of equipment and materials, and update plans for temporary heat supply.

We remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine is preparing decisions on restructuring and upgrading the energy supply of communities. A coordination center will be established at the government level to systematize the experience of communities.