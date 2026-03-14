The death toll from Russia's night attack on Kyiv Oblast has risen to five people - OVA

The death toll from Russia's massive overnight attack on the Kyiv region has risen to five people. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

In Brovary, the death of a man born in 1970 has been confirmed. This is already the fourth victim of this attack in the city. The enemy killed another person in the Vyshhorod district - Kalashnyk reported.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration expressed condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

I share your pain and bow my head in sorrow. We remember every life taken by the enemy. We remember all the grief that the Russian occupiers brought to our land. We will not forgive - Kalashnyk summarized.

Due to the Russian attack on Kyiv region, there are disruptions in gas, heat, and electricity supply.