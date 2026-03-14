Due to the Russian attack on Kyiv region, there are disruptions in gas, heat, and electricity supply.

In the Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack, 6 settlements were left without gas, in Ukrainka and Obukhiv there are interruptions in heat supply, and power supply is being restored in the region, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Saturday on social media, writes UNN.

Gas supply

"As a result of the enemy attack in the Obukhiv district, 6 settlements were left without gas supply, namely: the city of Ukrainka, the villages of Veremya, Zhukivtsi, Trypillia, Khalepya, and Shcherbakivka. In total, 7911 subscribers, most of them in Ukrainka. According to experts, gas supply is planned to be restored within two days," Kalashnyk wrote.

Heat supply

"In Ukrainka, due to enemy shelling, heat supply has also been temporarily suspended in 62 apartment buildings for 8367 subscribers. Heat supply is also partially absent in Obukhiv. As a result of damage to the gas supply to one of the city's boiler houses, heating has been suspended in 64 buildings for 9689 subscribers," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

According to Kalashnyk, "utility workers are currently determining the time to eliminate the consequences and are already working on restoring the heat carrier in the network."

Power supply

"In the Brovary, Vyshhorod, and Obukhiv districts of the Kyiv region, a total of 4600 subscribers have been de-energized," Kalashnyk said.

Massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure leaves part of Kyiv and 6 regions without power, schedule extended - Ministry of Energy

Energy workers are working on restoration.

Water supply

"Centralized water supply services in all communities of the region are provided as usual," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

Death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv region has risen to four, with 15 injured