Due to the Russian attack on Kyiv region, there are disruptions in gas, heat, and electricity supply.

$44.1650.96
ukenru
07:48 AM • 5746 views
Zelenskyy after massive Russian attack pointed to Europe's need for missile production against ballistic missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 13, 02:21 PM • 45306 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
March 13, 12:53 PM • 78725 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
March 13, 10:42 AM • 43190 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 59907 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 03:30 PM • 83133 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 101321 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 49686 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 30738 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 22522 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
5.7m/s
32%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: a series of explosions rocked the capitalMarch 14, 01:32 AM • 13341 views
Drones attacked the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar KraiVideoMarch 14, 01:54 AM • 14972 views
US lifting sanctions on Russian oil will strengthen vulnerable Russian war economy - ISWMarch 14, 03:01 AM • 9390 views
Missile attack on Brovary: one dead and woundedPhotoMarch 14, 03:13 AM • 18027 views
Massive combined attack on Kyiv and the region: the number of victims is growingMarch 14, 04:28 AM • 6568 views
Publications
Top 10 healthy snack recipes09:04 AM • 4936 views
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideoMarch 13, 08:08 PM • 25175 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhotoMarch 13, 04:17 PM • 30343 views
Dubai real estate index collapses by 30% amid war - what's happening to the marketMarch 13, 03:41 PM • 31763 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
March 13, 02:21 PM • 45307 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 18414 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 16285 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhotoMarch 13, 12:24 PM • 30452 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhotoMarch 13, 09:57 AM • 53453 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 35637 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Film
Lancet (loitering munition)

Due to the Russian attack on Kyiv region, there are disruptions in gas, heat, and electricity supply.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Due to shelling in Obukhiv region, six villages were left without gas, and heating disappeared in Ukrainka and Obukhiv. Energy workers are restoring electricity for 4,600 consumers.

Due to the Russian attack on Kyiv region, there are disruptions in gas, heat, and electricity supply.

In the Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack, 6 settlements were left without gas, in Ukrainka and Obukhiv there are interruptions in heat supply, and power supply is being restored in the region, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Saturday on social media, writes UNN.

Gas supply

"As a result of the enemy attack in the Obukhiv district, 6 settlements were left without gas supply, namely: the city of Ukrainka, the villages of Veremya, Zhukivtsi, Trypillia, Khalepya, and Shcherbakivka. In total, 7911 subscribers, most of them in Ukrainka. According to experts, gas supply is planned to be restored within two days," Kalashnyk wrote.

Heat supply

"In Ukrainka, due to enemy shelling, heat supply has also been temporarily suspended in 62 apartment buildings for 8367 subscribers. Heat supply is also partially absent in Obukhiv. As a result of damage to the gas supply to one of the city's boiler houses, heating has been suspended in 64 buildings for 9689 subscribers," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

According to Kalashnyk, "utility workers are currently determining the time to eliminate the consequences and are already working on restoring the heat carrier in the network."

Power supply

"In the Brovary, Vyshhorod, and Obukhiv districts of the Kyiv region, a total of 4600 subscribers have been de-energized," Kalashnyk said.

Massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure leaves part of Kyiv and 6 regions without power, schedule extended - Ministry of Energy14.03.26, 10:29 • 2790 views

Energy workers are working on restoration.

Water supply

"Centralized water supply services in all communities of the region are provided as usual," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

Death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv region has risen to four, with 15 injured14.03.26, 08:19 • 3318 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv region
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Obukhov