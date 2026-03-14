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Death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv region has risen to four, with 15 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2210 views

As a result of the night shelling by the Russian Federation in the Kyiv region, 4 people died and 15 were injured. 30 objects were damaged in Obukhiv and Brovary districts.

Death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv region has risen to four, with 15 injured

In the Kyiv region, as a result of the Russian attack on the night of March 14, 4 people have already been reported dead and 15 injured, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv region experienced another difficult night. Unfortunately, the number of dead has increased to 4 people. 15 residents of the region were injured by enemy shelling. Three of them are in serious condition, two are currently undergoing surgery. All of them are receiving the necessary medical care," Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, ordinary settlements of the region are under enemy attack: residential buildings, educational institutions, enterprises and critical infrastructure facilities. The most damage is in the Obukhiv and Brovary districts. We already have information about about 30 damaged objects.

The consequences of the attack are recorded in four districts of the region:

  • In Vyshhorod district, a multi-story building and warehouses were damaged;
    • in Brovary district - two private houses, a dormitory, non-residential, office and production buildings, restaurant premises, a garage cooperative. Cars were also damaged;
      • in Obukhiv district, two schools and a kindergarten, three private residential buildings, a multi-story building, non-residential and production premises were damaged;
        • in Bucha district, a private house was damaged.

          "Information on the destruction continues to come in. The number of victims, unfortunately, is growing," he noted.

          The Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast.

          Massive combined attack on Kyiv and the region: the number of victims is growing14.03.26, 06:28 • 5276 views

          Julia Shramko

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