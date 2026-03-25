Slavutych is again without electricity due to Russian attack

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Slavutych was left without electricity after Russia's morning attack, with 21,000 people without power, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

After the morning attack, Slavutych was temporarily left without centralized electricity supply. About 21,000 residents are without power. - Kalashnyk wrote.

He emphasized that "the enemy is again trying to weaken us, deliberately striking at energy and the ordinary lives of people."

"Energy workers are already working to restore electricity supply to every home as soon as possible," Kalashnyk noted.

He indicated that critical infrastructure has been switched to backup power sources. Heat and water supply are provided. Social institutions are operating on generators. Communication and internet remain available. Invincibility Points are open and ready to receive people.

Slavutych without electricity: Russian army damaged energy facility