03:39 PM • 8182 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 13019 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 19976 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 17431 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 14778 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 31734 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 20731 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18116 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 36389 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19968 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Slavutych without electricity: Russian army damaged energy facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

On November 28, the city of Slavutych was left without electricity due to shelling that damaged an energy facility. "Chernihivoblenergo" reported that restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

Slavutych without electricity: Russian army damaged energy facility

On Friday, November 28, due to shelling, Slavutych was left without electricity due to damage to an energy facility. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoring electricity. This was reported by "Chernihivoblenergo", transmits UNN.

As a result of shelling, the city of Slavutych, Kyiv region, was left without electricity due to damage to an energy facility.

- the message says.

The company noted that as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin emergency restoration work.

Recall

Ukrenergo reports that on November 29, temporary restrictions on electricity consumption will be introduced throughout Ukraine due to the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks by Russia on energy facilities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine