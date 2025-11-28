Slavutych without electricity: Russian army damaged energy facility

On Friday, November 28, due to shelling, Slavutych was left without electricity due to damage to an energy facility. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoring electricity. This was reported by "Chernihivoblenergo", transmits UNN.

As a result of shelling, the city of Slavutych, Kyiv region, was left without electricity due to damage to an energy facility. - the message says.

The company noted that as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin emergency restoration work.

Recall

Ukrenergo reports that on November 29, temporary restrictions on electricity consumption will be introduced throughout Ukraine due to the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks by Russia on energy facilities.