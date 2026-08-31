$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
01:35 PM • 16 views
An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured
01:11 PM • 2218 views
Prolonged air raid alerts: the government is preparing new rules for transport, businesses, and curfew hours
Exclusive
12:59 PM • 4382 views
The Verkhovna Rada is considering voting "via an app" in a shelter during alerts
12:48 PM • 8122 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular rituals
11:20 AM • 10411 views
Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO: what has changed over 15 years and who will replace himPhoto
10:22 AM • 15794 views
In the Kyiv region, fires at warehouses are being extinguished after Russia's morning strike — the State Emergency Service showed what is happening at the scenePhoto
09:37 AM • 14607 views
In Kyiv, schools will begin the academic year in a blended format amid prolonged air raid alerts
09:28 AM • 15580 views
After the floods in Nepal, 56 missing Ukrainians are still being searched for - MFA
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 21339 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 22142 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
3.5m/s
37%
747mm
Popular news
South Korea plans to become the first country in the world to provide AI to all citizens free of charge August 31, 03:48 AM • 12745 views
What is celebrated on August 31 in Ukraine and around the world August 31, 04:00 AM • 16033 views
Iran said it had struck U.S. bases in Jordan and the UAE in response to the U.S. attackAugust 31, 04:59 AM • 11976 views
"They will hang me": Putin fears for his life and plans to send another 300,000–400,000 Russians as cannon fodder - media08:44 AM • 5312 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhoto12:27 PM • 9062 views
Publications
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular rituals12:48 PM • 8108 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhoto12:27 PM • 9102 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 21335 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 22138 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 122073 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych
Yurii Ihnat
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Iran
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 22954 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 23150 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 46417 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 45565 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 63280 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Fox News
The Diplomat
S-400 missile system

Prolonged air raid alerts: the government is preparing new rules for transport, businesses, and curfew hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2218 views

On August 31, the government will consider more flexible operating procedures for transport, businesses, and institutions during prolonged alerts. The changes will be coordinated with the military.

Prolonged air raid alerts: the government is preparing new rules for transport, businesses, and curfew hours

In the evening of August 31, the government will discuss new rules for operations during prolonged air-raid alerts. Infrastructure Minister Mykola Kalashnyk said this, reports UNN.

Possible decisions also include changes to the curfew regime, in particular the introduction of exceptions to the current restrictions. 

Details

According to Kalashnyk, the government is seeking ways to adapt the current rules governing the operation of cities and infrastructure to the new tactics of Russian attacks. Prolonged or repeated air-raid alerts are increasingly leading to the suspension of transport services, restrictions on the operation of businesses, institutions and services, and, overall, are having a significant impact on the economic activity of large cities.

Specific proposals are expected to be discussed as early as the evening of August 31 at a meeting with the prime minister.

"This evening, there will be a meeting with the prime minister, where we will determine further decisions. We are considering optimizing the timing, introducing certain exceptions to the rules or, perhaps, completely lifting them in certain cases. But all of this must обязательно be coordinated with the military," Kalashnyk said.

At the same time, the minister stressed that any changes to the current algorithms must not create additional risks for the population.

"People's safety comes first. We cannot risk a single life," he stressed.

This concerns, in particular, the possibility of reviewing certain rules related to the curfew. The authorities are considering optimizing its duration, introducing exceptions and other options for changing the current regime.

At the same time, there is currently no discussion of the general cancellation of air-raid alerts or safety rules during them. On the contrary, the government plans to develop more flexible response algorithms depending on the specific threat.

As Kalashnyk stressed, final decisions regarding the curfew must be coordinated with the military command.

Differentiated alerts

One of the areas the government is working on is the introduction of a more differentiated system for notifying the population about air threats. Currently, the announcement of an air-raid alert automatically triggers a number of restrictions on the operation of transport, businesses, educational institutions and other establishments. In conditions where Russia may conduct attacks in several waves or keep drones in the air for a long time, such alerts can last for hours. 

Therefore, the government is considering switching to a model under which the operating algorithm for cities, transport and individual institutions would depend on the specific type of threat. At the same time, the exact categories of danger, the criteria for determining them and the corresponding operating regimes for infrastructure facilities have not yet been presented publicly.

What could change for the railway

A separate block of proposals concerns the operation of rail transport and railway stations. The options under consideration include ensuring round-the-clock operation of railway stations, reducing passenger boarding and disembarkation times, dispersing passenger flows and trains, as well as changing certain procedures during periods of heightened threat. The aim of these changes is to prevent situations in which a several-hour air-raid alert causes significant train delays and disrupts the operation of entire routes.

The procedure for organizing movement and the stay of passengers at railway stations during a prolonged threat may also  be reviewed.

At the same time, all proposed changes must take into account the possibility of quickly moving people to shelters in the event of an immediate danger.

Metro and urban transport

The new algorithms may also apply to the operation of the metro and surface public transport.

Prolonged air-raid alerts can currently have a significant impact on transport operations, create large crowds of passengers and complicate movement around the city. The government plans to find a model that would, on the one hand, avoid shutting down urban infrastructure for long periods without urgent necessity and, on the other hand, preserve the current safety requirements in the event of a real threat of a strike.

However, specific rules on the circumstances under which public transport or the metro will be allowed to continue operating during an alert have not yet been made public.

Businesses and institutions

The changes may also affect enterprises, government institutions, critical infrastructure facilities, and other organizations. The government is currently working on various operating procedures for them, depending on the level and nature of the danger.

It has not yet been publicly determined which enterprises will be able to continue operating during particular types of air threats, or whether this will depend, for example, on the availability of equipped shelters, the facility’s location, or the ability to quickly cease operations.

All these issues are expected to become the subject of further consultations between the government, the military, and relevant agencies.

Context

Earlier, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said that the government was preparing changes to the operating procedures of the state and large cities in response to Russia’s new attack tactics. According to him, prolonged and repeated air-raid alerts affect not only the safety of the population directly, but also the functioning of public transport, the railway, enterprises, educational institutions, and other establishments.

The impact of hours-long restrictions on the economic activity of large cities is becoming a separate problem, as alerts can simultaneously complicate the operation of hundreds of enterprises and services.

The need to review the existing procedures has become particularly pressing amid Russia’s intensification of waves of drone attacks. Under this tactic, drones may be launched in groups over an extended period, while air-raid alerts may be declared several times a day or last for hours.

The government seeks to establish new rules that will reduce the paralyzing impact of such attacks on large cities without lowering the level of protection for the population. At the same time, the existing restrictions will remain in force until the authorized bodies officially change the relevant decisions.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage