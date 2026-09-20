In Belgium, an 800-year-old medieval structure was discovered with the help of moles

In Belgium, moles helped archaeologists uncover the remains of a medieval estate. In 814 molehills near Damme, researchers found 2,810 archaeological fragments, including remains of a brick gate dating from the 13th–14th centuries. The Arkeonews publication reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The finds pointed to the existence of a brick entrance gate dating from the 13th–14th centuries and provided new information about a medieval rural estate that had long disappeared from written sources.

In total, the researchers recovered 2,810 fragments weighing slightly more than two kilograms. They included construction debris, ceramics, metal objects, and fragments of natural stone.

The ceramics helped refine the dating of the site. Among the 294 fragments, locally produced gray pottery predominated, followed in quantity by red pottery. Decorated ceramics, proto-stoneware, and imported German stoneware were also found. Overall, the finds span a period from approximately the 12th to the 15th century, although most date from the 13th–14th centuries. This makes it possible to confidently attribute the gate to the medieval period.

The finds pointed to the existence of a brick entrance gate dating from the 13th–14th centuries and provided new information about a medieval rural estate that had long disappeared from written sources.

In total, the researchers recovered 2,810 fragments weighing slightly more than two kilograms. They included construction debris, ceramics, metal objects, and fragments of natural stone.

The ceramics helped refine the dating of the site. Among the 294 fragments, locally produced gray pottery predominated, followed in quantity by red pottery. Decorated ceramics, proto-stoneware, and imported German stoneware were also found. Overall, the finds span a period from approximately the 12th to the 15th century, although most date from the 13th–14th centuries. This makes it possible to confidently attribute the gate to the medieval period.

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