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Archaeologists discovered a mysterious Roman burial with the body placed face down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

A burial with the body face down and four glass vessels was discovered in the necropolis of ancient Salona. The reason for the ritual has not yet been established.

Archaeologists discovered a mysterious Roman burial with the body placed face down

Archaeologists in Croatia have discovered an unusual Roman-period burial in which the deceased was placed face down in the grave. Several glass vessels were found alongside the remains, including an unusually shaped perfume bottle, Croatia Week reports, according to UNN.

Details

The burial was one of 16 recently examined in the western necropolis of ancient Salona—the capital of the Roman province of Dalmatia. The excavations are being conducted by specialists from the Croatian Institute for Nature Protection and the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts.

In the grave containing a body placed face down, archaeologists found three glass bottles and a small glass vessel. One of the perfume bottles was made in the shape of a date.

Unusual burial among cremated remains

The find is particularly notable because most of the other nearby burials examined contained cremated remains. In 12 graves, the remains were placed directly in the ground; in several others, ceramic urns were used, while in one case archaeologists discovered a stone urn.

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In another burial, a glass bottle, a bone needle, and a ceramic oil lamp were found together with the cremated remains.

Researchers have not yet determined why one of the deceased was buried face down. Such burials differ from standard burial practices and may be of particular interest for further research.

Overall, archaeologists have already examined more than 150 graves on the territory of the necropolis of ancient Salona.

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Stepan Haftko

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