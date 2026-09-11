In Spanish caves, archaeologists found evidence of cannibalism practiced thousands of years ago: skulls were made into bowls

$44.650.1851.990.35
ukenru
12:39 AM • 3256 views
Oil prices jumped by more than 6% amid escalating tensions in the Middle East
12:29 AM • 3584 views
A fire was reported at the Saratov oil refinery amid a drone attack – ASTRAPhoto
12:17 AM • 3018 views
Russian drones were flying to attack Ukraine, but due to electronic warfare, they ended up in Lithuania, says the army commander
11:37 PM • 3640 views
Ukrainian special services will help Germany counter Russian sabotage, drones, and espionage
10:36 PM • 6502 views
Military hospitals in the Russian Federation are overcrowded, and wounded soldiers from the front are being transferred en masse to civilian hospitals
09:37 PM • 7616 views
Germany expels more than 150 Russian diplomats and their family members following sabotage in Leipzig
09:08 PM • 7192 views
"Slavia" lost victory in 2 minutes, "Bayern" and Man United ran riot: Champions League match results
08:58 PM • 6348 views
Denmark will allocate around $7 million to support 1.8 million Ukrainian veterans
08:44 PM • 6034 views
Ukraine has begun negotiations to connect to the EU's classified satellite systems
Exclusive
September 10, 04:18 PM • 19193 views
$5,000 for each person: Trump resorts to populism for political survival — expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.6m/s
73%
750mm
Popular news
The enemy continues to attack Ukraine: in the capital, a drone crashed into an office building, while warehouses are ablaze in DniproPhotoSeptember 10, 04:04 PM • 3046 views
Georgia extradited to the US a Russian national facing up to 175 years in prison for cyber fraudSeptember 10, 04:32 PM • 4084 views
Four night bus routes will be launched from the railway station in KyivSeptember 10, 04:42 PM • 3536 views
A precedent for occupied territories: Japan demands a change to the map where the Kuril Islands were marked as RussianSeptember 10, 05:09 PM • 5106 views
Deadly attack on a shopping mall in Pavlohrad: the death toll has risen to five, while the number of injured has increased to 67September 10, 05:36 PM • 12369 views
Publications
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 22621 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 37072 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 38398 views
Why do we start eating more when stressed, and how can we stop emotional overeating?
Exclusive
September 10, 06:57 AM • 45999 views
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhotoSeptember 9, 06:32 PM • 59182 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Terekh
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Brad Pitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Germany
Pavlohrad
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhoto12:05 AM • 1312 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhoto11:07 PM • 2004 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years together10:06 PM • 2614 views
The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to BritainSeptember 10, 01:05 AM • 40998 views
Ricky Martin surprised everyone with a radical image change at the Venice Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 10, 12:05 AM • 40072 views
Actual
Heating
Film
Brent Crude
Falcon 9
Starlink

In Spanish caves, archaeologists found evidence of cannibalism practiced thousands of years ago: skulls were made into bowls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Archaeologists examined about 1,000 remains and found evidence of violence, food preparation, and rituals. Two skulls were turned into bowls.

In Spanish caves, archaeologists found evidence of cannibalism practiced thousands of years ago: skulls were made into bowls

Archaeologists have discovered evidence of cannibalism among Neolithic people in southern Spain, and in different communities it may have been associated both with violence and with ritual practices. Researchers analyzed about 1,000 human bones and teeth from 3 caves, Phys.org reports, writes UNN.

Details

A team led by Palmira Saladié of the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution studied the remains for cut marks, fractures, signs of cooking, and human bite marks.

A 4,600-year-old board game was found in Iran09.09.26, 03:07 • 15324 views

In Malalmuerzo Cave, researchers discovered the bones of at least 36 people, dating to approximately 5300–4950 BC. Scientists suggest that these people may have died during a single episode of violence. More than half of the remains showed signs of boiling, and 2 skulls had injuries caused by blows from blunt objects.

Drinking bowls were made from human skulls

In Cueva de Carigüela, archaeologists found processing marks on nearly all of the human bones examined. An especially unusual discovery was 2 skulls that had been repurposed as drinking bowls.

In Bulgaria, the skeleton of a man was found who may have hidden from an attack in a huge jar 1,600 years ago05.09.26, 05:05 • 9301 view

A different picture emerged in Majólicas Cave. The remains found there date to approximately 3950–3760 BC and had been painted with red ochre. According to the researchers, this may indicate that the treatment of human remains was part of a ritual or funerary practice.

The study’s authors concluded that cannibalism was practiced in Neolithic communities in southern Spain during different periods and, probably, for different reasons—from violent conflicts to rituals.

In Poland, a nearly 5,000-year-old grave containing 2 human heads and a necklace made of 42 teeth was found10.09.26, 05:05 • 4818 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Spain