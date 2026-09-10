In Poland, a nearly 5,000-year-old grave containing 2 human heads and a necklace made of 42 teeth was found

$44.470.0051.640.04
ukenru
01:18 AM • 3578 views
Moscow is unable to cope with Ukrainian drones, so reservists will be enlisted to combat them
12:17 AM • 7528 views
In Poland, they showed off their "Iron Dome on a shoestring" against Russian missiles and dronesPhoto
11:31 PM • 10246 views
In Khmelnytskyi, 4 rescuers were injured during a secondary detonation at the site of a Russian attackVideo
11:27 PM • 9250 views
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones at 5 locations; there are injured people and significant destruction
11:18 PM • 8404 views
Iran and the United States expanded their mutual strikes; Tehran attacked a U.S. base and announced a new restricted zone at sea
10:40 PM • 8962 views
For the first time in several months, Brent has once again surpassed the psychological threshold of $100 per barrel
09:36 PM • 11262 views
Moscow is ready to continue killing civilians; every attack must be met with measures to weaken Russia — Sybiha on the strike on Sumy
09:14 PM • 10468 views
The White House denied reports of a possible replacement of Witkoff and Kushner in the talks on Ukraine
09:04 PM • 9352 views
"Barcelona" thrashed "Feyenoord", PSG scored 6 goals: Champions League matchday results
08:34 PM • 10599 views
Russia attacked 3 districts of Kharkiv in the evening; there are casualties and a strike on a high-rise building
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
3.1m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news
Ukraine and its partners have agreed on concrete steps to implement the Freyja anti-ballistic program, Zelenskyy saysVideoSeptember 9, 04:24 PM • 4346 views
Sochi under drone attack: fires reported and strike on the portVideoSeptember 9, 07:27 PM • 12786 views
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"08:58 PM • 11457 views
Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?10:05 PM • 8760 views
Musk’s ex-wife revealed the scandalous nickname he allegedly gave the mothers of his 14 children11:06 PM • 6278 views
Publications
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhotoSeptember 9, 06:32 PM • 24300 views
Shelters, underground schools, and remote learning: how Ukrainian schoolchildren study under missiles and drones in 2026Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 05:35 PM • 28780 views
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhotoSeptember 9, 01:26 PM • 33883 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 51541 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 63989 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
John Ratcliffe
Jonas Gahr Støre
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Great Britain
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to Britain01:05 AM • 1308 views
Ricky Martin surprised everyone with a radical image change at the Venice Film FestivalPhoto12:05 AM • 2434 views
Musk’s ex-wife revealed the scandalous nickname he allegedly gave the mothers of his 14 children11:06 PM • 6568 views
Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?10:05 PM • 9036 views
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"08:58 PM • 11602 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
Iron dome
Film

In Poland, a nearly 5,000-year-old grave containing 2 human heads and a necklace made of 42 teeth was found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The burial dates to around 2900 BC. Two heads and a necklace made of 42 drilled teeth were found next to the man.

In Poland, a nearly 5,000-year-old grave containing 2 human heads and a necklace made of 42 teeth was found

In southwestern Poland, archaeologists discovered a Neolithic burial of a man who was buried together with 2 human heads and an unusual necklace made of 42 teeth. The grave dates to approximately 2900 BC, Archaeology Magazine reports, citing Live Science and Wroclaw Medical University, writes UNN.

Details

The burial was found on the site of a Roman-era cemetery. Beside the man's remains, archaeologists discovered amber beads, a flint blade, and a serpentinite battle axe. The shape of the axe helped researchers determine the approximate age of the grave.

In Egypt, an intact tomb of a high-ranking official more than 4,000 years old has been found04.09.26, 04:05 • 19589 views

The 42 teeth, carefully arranged beside the body, attracted particular attention from scientists. Holes had been drilled into the roots of each one, so researchers assume that they formed a necklace.

Some of the teeth may have been human

According to Pawel Dombrowski of Wroclaw Medical University, they were incisors and canines of large mammals—wolves, deer, bears, and possibly humans.

We may have discovered the grave of a warrior or hunter, but thanks to this necklace, we can assume that this was an important person, for example, the leader of a family clan

— Dombrowski explained.

An even more unusual find was the 2 human heads buried together with the man. Researchers assume that they may have been gifts or offerings.

Further research is expected to establish whether these people were beheaded, as well as whether they were related. Archaeologists believe that the buried individuals may have belonged to the Corded Ware culture.

A 4,600-year-old board game was found in Iran09.09.26, 03:07 • 15023 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Poland