In Poland, a nearly 5,000-year-old grave containing 2 human heads and a necklace made of 42 teeth was found

In southwestern Poland, archaeologists discovered a Neolithic burial of a man who was buried together with 2 human heads and an unusual necklace made of 42 teeth. The grave dates to approximately 2900 BC, Archaeology Magazine reports, citing Live Science and Wroclaw Medical University, writes UNN.

Details

The burial was found on the site of a Roman-era cemetery. Beside the man's remains, archaeologists discovered amber beads, a flint blade, and a serpentinite battle axe. The shape of the axe helped researchers determine the approximate age of the grave.

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The 42 teeth, carefully arranged beside the body, attracted particular attention from scientists. Holes had been drilled into the roots of each one, so researchers assume that they formed a necklace.

Some of the teeth may have been human

According to Pawel Dombrowski of Wroclaw Medical University, they were incisors and canines of large mammals—wolves, deer, bears, and possibly humans.

We may have discovered the grave of a warrior or hunter, but thanks to this necklace, we can assume that this was an important person, for example, the leader of a family clan — Dombrowski explained.

An even more unusual find was the 2 human heads buried together with the man. Researchers assume that they may have been gifts or offerings.

Further research is expected to establish whether these people were beheaded, as well as whether they were related. Archaeologists believe that the buried individuals may have belonged to the Corded Ware culture.

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