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Ukraine and its partners have agreed on concrete steps to implement the Freyja anti-ballistic program, Zelenskyy says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

A meeting was held in Norway with the heads of defense companies from partner countries, dedicated to the implementation of the Freyja anti-ballistic program.

Ukraine and its partners have agreed on concrete steps to implement the Freyja anti-ballistic program, Zelenskyy says

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre held a meeting with the heads of defense companies from partner countries dedicated to the implementation of the Freyja antiballistic program. The President of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

"The main topic is the Freyja antiballistic program, which can provide Europe with integrated protection against air threats through the joint efforts of Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom," Zelenskyy noted.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the defense companies FirePoint, Kongsberg, Weibel, Saab, Diehl Defence, Hensoldt, Thales, Safran, Sener, and Leonardo.

"We agreed on what exactly the leaders and government officials should do at their level, and what the manufacturers and developers should do at theirs. We expect the first practical results," the President reported.

He also thanked Norway for hosting the meeting and the partners for their readiness to work together. 

"Protecting Europe's skies is our common cause," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced meetings with representatives of the states and defense companies involved in developing the joint Freyja antiballistic program.

Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles07.09.26, 15:38 • 65025 views

What is Freyja

Freyja is a project initiated by Ukraine for a joint European antiballistic system, the first track of the Antiballistic Coalition, which includes 10 states and more than a dozen leading European defense companies. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is being built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point, while other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As UNN reported, Fire Point's General and Technical Director Iryna Terekh said that development has reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem — radars, a launcher, a data transmission channel, and a command center — while tests are conducted up to twice a week. The first interception of a ballistic target by the system is scheduled for 2027.

Yulia Melnyk

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