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Trains to Sumy and Lozova will not be canceled amid Russian attacks, but there will be changes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1340 views

Passenger trains will run despite the threats. If rail traffic is halted, Ukrzaliznytsia will arrange coordinated transportation by bus to Sumy and Lozova.

Trains to Sumy and Lozova will not be canceled amid Russian attacks, but there will be changes

Passenger train services in Sumy and Kharkiv regions will continue despite the dynamic security situation. However, changes are being introduced: combined "train + bus" connections to Sumy and Lozova. Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk reported this on social media on October 1, UNN writes.

"UZ will get you there" — we are maintaining passenger connections in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, where the security situation can change every day. Starting October 1, together with Ukrzaliznytsia and the regional military administrations, we are launching a pilot project for combined "train + bus" connections on designated frontline sections to Sumy and Lozova

- Kalashnyk wrote.

What is planned if the train cannot reach its destination

"If, due to threats, the train cannot reach these destinations or depart from them, Ukrzaliznytsia will arrange for passengers to be transported by bus. Train and bus schedules will be coordinated: in the event of a delay, they will wait for one another," the minister explained.

According to him, Ukrzaliznytsia's monitoring centers will track threats.

Are tickets available?

"Transfer tickets for the nearest dates on the designated trains are already available in the Ukrzaliznytsia app. The availability and cost of the full ticket will not change," Kalashnyk noted.

"For residents of frontline communities, transport connections are an opportunity to get home, reach their loved ones, or leave for safer regions. We are working to preserve these opportunities while taking the security situation into account," the minister concluded.

Russian attacks caused train delays in Ukraine on September 3030.09.26, 13:35 • 4740 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Lozova
Sumy