In Kyiv, construction of backup crossings over the Dnipro will begin, and in the future, even a tunnel under the river is being considered

In Kyiv, construction of backup crossings over the Dnipro is planned to begin as early as next week. They are intended to ensure connections between the banks if the bridges are damaged. In the future, the authorities are even considering building a tunnel under the river, Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk said in an interview with Suspilne, UNN writes.

Details

The quickest solution is expected to be embankment dams and pontoon crossings. Locations for them have already been determined, and preparatory work has begun.

Urgent solutions are a dam and a pontoon crossing, which can be built quickly… This work has already begun — Kalashnyk said.

Construction may take up to 3 months

According to the minister, the backup crossings should provide at least half the capacity of the existing bridges. Currently, about 600,000 vehicles travel between Kyiv’s left and right banks via the bridges every day.

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The Ministry of Restoration, the Restoration Agency, the military and the city authorities will be involved in the work. Similar backup crossings are also planned for other regions of Ukraine.

Among the long-term solutions, the authorities are considering rapidly constructed concrete structures and a tunnel under the Dnipro. Such projects could cost tens or even hundreds of billions of hryvnias, so Ukraine plans to seek international partners and investors.

At the same time, Kalashnyk emphasized that the main task remains protecting the existing bridges from attacks, restoring them quickly in the event of damage, and creating alternative routes between the banks.

Traffic rules on Kyiv’s bridges across the Dnipro have been changed during air raids - where restrictions are in place