Russian strike on Kyiv’s Northern Bridge: two people injured

In Kyiv, two people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Northern Bridge on the morning of October 3. This was reported by the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on social media, UNN writes.

Two people were injured this morning as a result of the enemy's strike on the Northern Bridge in the capital - Klitschko reported.

What is known about the condition of the injured

According to him, medics provided one of the injured people with assistance at the scene. The second was hospitalized and is now receiving outpatient treatment.

What preceded this

On the morning of October 3, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a strike on the Northern Bridge.

Later, the mayor reported that the roadway and the trolleybus overhead contact network on the Northern Bridge had been damaged. He also said that traffic across the bridge from the left bank to the right bank had been blocked.

How public transport is operating

After 11 a.m., the Kyiv City State Administration clarified that "the overhead contact network on the Northern Bridge was damaged as a result of the enemy strike." "Repair work is ongoing at the site. Traffic is restricted: three lanes are operating from the left bank to the right bank, and one lane from the right bank to the left bank. Once the work is completed, traffic will be restored on all lanes," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

Later, the Kyiv City State Administration clarified that trolleybuses No. 29, 30, 31, and 47 had resumed service on their regular routes. Transport is operating with deviations from the schedule.

Earlier, buses No. 21, 73, 101, and 114 had resumed service on their regular routes. Transport was operating with deviations from the schedule.