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Traffic rules on Kyiv’s bridges across the Dnipro have been changed during air raids - where restrictions are in place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

Fifteen-minute restrictions have been introduced on the Pivdennyi and Podilskyi–Voskresenskyi bridges during air raids. Other bridges are operating without changes.

Traffic rules on Kyiv’s bridges across the Dnipro have been changed during air raids - where restrictions are in place

Kyiv has updated the traffic rules for bridges during air raid alerts. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the restrictions on October 3, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the following traffic restrictions apply to bridges across the Dnipro River during an air raid alert:

  • Southern Bridge – during an air raid alert, traffic from the left bank to the right bank is unrestricted. At the same time, traffic from the right bank to the left bank is restricted for 15 minutes from the moment the air raid alert is announced, after which it resumes. Access to the bridge toward the left bank is via Stolychne Highway, Naddniprianske Highway and the Vydubychi bus station;
    • Podilskyi–Voskresenskyi Bridge – when an air raid alert is announced or lifted, traffic in both directions is suspended for 15 minutes. After that, traffic resumes in full;
      • Northern Bridge – traffic is unrestricted;
        • Darnytskyi Bridge – traffic is unrestricted;
          • Paton Bridge – traffic is unrestricted;
            • Metro Bridge – traffic is unrestricted.

              "Please take this information into account when planning trips," the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

              Update

              This happened after several enemy strikes hit Kyiv's Southern and Northern bridges. A Russian strike on the morning of October 3 left two people injured.

              Russian strike on Kyiv’s Northern Bridge: two people injured03.10.26, 13:15 • 1910 views

              Julia Shramko

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