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Double explosion in Bucha, two law enforcement officers injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17121 views

Unknown devices detonated near a residential building in Bucha. Two law enforcement officers sustained moderate injuries, and their lives are not in danger.

Double explosion in Bucha, two law enforcement officers injured

In Bucha, near Kyiv, an unknown object exploded near an apartment building in the morning, followed by a second explosion that injured two law enforcement officers, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday on Telegram, UNN writes.

This morning in Bucha, an unknown object exploded near an apartment building.

- Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, the explosion damaged the windows of the building.

Later, another unknown device exploded nearby. As a result, two law enforcement officers were injured. The victims were hospitalized; according to preliminary information, their condition is of moderate severity, and there is no threat to their lives. Further treatment will be outpatient, without the need for inpatient stay.

- the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

According to him, all necessary operational services — police, bomb disposal experts, rescuers — are working at the scene. The area has been cordoned off, and the territory is being examined for other explosive objects.

"I ask residents to be as careful as possible. If you find suspicious or unknown objects, under no circumstances approach them or try to move them yourself. Immediately report such findings to the police or by calling 101 or 102," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

"The situation is under control. Additional information will be provided after all circumstances are clarified," he added.

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