Explosion at ATB store in Chernihiv - what is known

On Sunday, March 22, an explosion occurred in an ATB store in Chernihiv. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv MVA Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the military administration, an unknown object exploded in the ATB supermarket on Lyotna Street.

4 people were injured and taken to the hospital. All emergency services are working at the scene - the post reads.

Later, it became known that three victims - a man and two women - were taken to the hospital.

Two women were hospitalized in the traumatology department with gunshot shrapnel wounds to the lower extremities, their condition is moderate. The man received outpatient medical care, his condition is mild. A repeat examination is scheduled for tomorrow - he added.

The National Police stated that an investigative and operational group, patrol police units, explosives experts, and forensic experts are working at the scene.

Recall

On the night of March 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 139 attack drones of various types. Defense forces shot down or suppressed 127 of them, but hits were also recorded.