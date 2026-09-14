Cargo handling at the ports of Greater Odesa has decreased more than 15-fold — Kalashnyk

$44.5551.76
ukenru
11:32 PM • 5174 views
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will demand the right to hold independence referendums - The Telegraph
Exclusive
September 13, 05:34 PM • 19224 views
Rain and fog will linger — forecasters say when the weather will clear up in Ukraine
September 13, 05:12 PM • 19270 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Yuliia Mendel: what restrictions will apply to the former spokesperson
September 13, 12:09 PM • 24660 views
Leaders of three regions of the United Kingdom will discuss possible secession from the country: date announced — The Telegraph
September 13, 11:26 AM • 22591 views
Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops
September 13, 10:52 AM • 18109 views
Elections in Sweden could bring the far right into government - Reuters
September 13, 10:11 AM • 21795 views
Democrats are preparing large-scale investigations into Trump in the event of an election victory — WP
September 13, 09:03 AM • 30163 views
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian Federation
September 13, 08:48 AM • 18220 views
Astrological forecast for the week of September 14–20: great ambitions, strong passions, and tests of power
September 13, 07:11 AM • 17900 views
Only 14% of Germans consider Merz worthy of the position of chancellor - poll
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1m/s
73%
749mm
Popular news
Sybiga stated that Ukraine is interested in a drone agreement with PolandSeptember 13, 03:36 PM • 3158 views
Iran to present Gulf countries with a temporary route through the Strait of Hormuz — mediaSeptember 13, 03:49 PM • 3832 views
"The Russian drone may have targeted a diplomatic train" — Ukrainian Railways revealed all the details of the attack on the locomotive in YahodynSeptember 13, 04:16 PM • 4426 views
Ukraine has imposed sanctions on 20 vessels of russia’s shadow fleet, enterprises of the Rostec corporation, and propagandistsSeptember 13, 04:51 PM • 11402 views
Russia may launch an offensive on Chernihiv and Sumy as early as the beginning of winter — Azov commander08:58 PM • 6406 views
Publications
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian FederationSeptember 13, 09:03 AM • 30164 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 62626 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 90024 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 88672 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 106080 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Ulf Kristersson
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Republic of Ireland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 28364 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 34847 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 34143 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 37436 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 46233 views
Actual
Bild
FAB-250
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander

Cargo handling at the ports of Greater Odesa has decreased more than 15-fold — Kalashnyk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, 1,173 port facilities and 274 vessels have been damaged. After July 22, cargo handling at the ports of Greater Odesa fell 15-fold.

Cargo handling at the ports of Greater Odesa has decreased more than 15-fold — Kalashnyk

Since the beginning of russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 1,173 port infrastructure facilities and 274 civilian vessels have been damaged or partially destroyed. This was reported by Infrastructure Minister Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, after July 22, cargo handling at the ports of Greater Odesa decreased more than fifteenfold.

This is a direct blow to Ukrainian exports, the economy, and the food security of other states

- Kalashnyk noted.

He said that he had held a substantive discussion with the "port business"—covering the continued operation of ports, the protection of people, vessels, and infrastructure, as well as financial terms, insurance, compensation for damages, and logistics costs.

"Business must continue operating even at the current level of threats. The state’s task is to create the conditions for this. Together, we are looking for alternative routes for cargo, primarily via railways and Danube ports," the official said.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that prolonging the war creates risks to food security due to the effective blockade of the Black Sea, which causes problems not only for Ukraine but also for the economies of other countries around the world.

Russia is building a maritime drone port in Crimea; Odesa and Mykolaiv could be at risk04.09.26, 02:58 • 18100 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych
War in Ukraine
Ukraine