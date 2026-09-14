Cargo handling at the ports of Greater Odesa has decreased more than 15-fold — Kalashnyk

Since the beginning of russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 1,173 port infrastructure facilities and 274 civilian vessels have been damaged or partially destroyed. This was reported by Infrastructure Minister Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, after July 22, cargo handling at the ports of Greater Odesa decreased more than fifteenfold.

This is a direct blow to Ukrainian exports, the economy, and the food security of other states - Kalashnyk noted.

He said that he had held a substantive discussion with the "port business"—covering the continued operation of ports, the protection of people, vessels, and infrastructure, as well as financial terms, insurance, compensation for damages, and logistics costs.

"Business must continue operating even at the current level of threats. The state’s task is to create the conditions for this. Together, we are looking for alternative routes for cargo, primarily via railways and Danube ports," the official said.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that prolonging the war creates risks to food security due to the effective blockade of the Black Sea, which causes problems not only for Ukraine but also for the economies of other countries around the world.

Russia is building a maritime drone port in Crimea; Odesa and Mykolaiv could be at risk