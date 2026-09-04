Russia is building a maritime drone port in Crimea; Odesa and Mykolaiv could be at risk

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russia is likely building the first maritime drone port for uncrewed boats that could be used to attack the Ukrainian coast. Defense Express reports this, citing satellite imagery and OSINT analysts' data, writes UNN.

Details

The probable facility is located on the shore of Lake Donuzlav near Novoozerne. Satellite images show shelters built into the shoreline, protected by sand embankments and camouflage nets. Roads lead to them, and the facilities may be used to store, prepare, and launch uncrewed boats.

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OSINT analyst H I Sutton counted 21 such shelters on the shore of Donuzlav. According to his data, construction began back in February 2026, so the facility could theoretically already be in use.

New risks for the Ukrainian coast

Defense Express assumes that the emergence of such a facility could increase the number of Russian attacks by sea drones on vessels in the Black Sea, Ukrainian ports, and coastal cities, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. The publication notes that Russian uncrewed boats are technologically inferior to Ukrainian ones, but are nevertheless capable of causing serious damage.

At the same time, the Defense Forces already have means to counter such threats. In particular, the Security Service of Ukraine previously demonstrated a new generation of Sea Baby, one of which was equipped with a stabilized Tavria 14.5 combat module featuring a 14.5 mm KPVТ machine gun and 2 FPV drones.

Defense Express assumes that such uncrewed boats could be used specifically to hunt Russian sea drones.

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