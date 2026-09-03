Russia is preparing another 300–400 electronic warfare systems against Starlink — Beskrestnov

The enemy is producing additional electronic warfare systems against Starlink. This was reported by Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, adviser to the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to his information, Russian enterprises are purchasing components to produce several hundred more systems (300–400).

One system covers an area of 15–25 sq. km. The adversary will try to protect all important facilities in the occupied territory from our UAVs - Beskrestnov said.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine will also "repeat all this someday in the future against the Russian Federation's "Rassvet" satellites.

We remind you

According to information from Beskrestnov, Russia used more than 2,500 jet drones in August, compared with approximately 1,500 the previous month. They are launched almost directly from the factory.

USF struck 267 energy hubs and 242 targets in the "MoLoChKa" operation against Russia's shadow fleet - "Madyar" showed a video