“Shaheds” with FPV drones — Zelenskyy’s adviser revealed details of the technology

Russian military forces have been experimenting for more than a year with a tactic in which two FPV drones are attached to Shahed- or Gerbera-type attack UAVs and controlled via an LTE modem. This was stated by Ukrainian Presidential adviser Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, who noted that the effectiveness of this solution remains low, UNN reports.

We have been recording the enemy using this technology for more than a year. Two FPV drones are attached to a Shahed or Gerbera. The FPVs are controlled via an LTE modem. The effectiveness of this solution is very low, and the enemy uses it rarely — literally once a week or once every two weeks - Beskrestnov wrote.

According to him, the FPV often loses its connection and control and crashes; he noted that the FPVs are attached to a conventional Shahed, because on a jet-powered one "they would simply be blown off."

We remind you

Jet-powered drones of the Russian Federation may become one of the main challenges for Ukrainian air defense, as the enemy has scaled up their production. In addition, the speed of these UAVs is approximately three times higher than that of conventional Shaheds, making them more difficult to intercept with mobile fire groups, while Ukraine is forced to deploy more expensive air defense systems.